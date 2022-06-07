12 red flags that your new job offer may be a scam

Between the Great Resignation and the layoffs of the pandemic, there are a lot of people looking for new jobs these days. And that’s presenting a ripe opportunity for scam artists.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), on Monday, issued a warning to Americans about bad actors who use fake job offers to steal money and personal information, a continuation of a heart-of-the-pandemic scam. By gathering that information, the scam artists are able to file fraudulent unemployment claims in their name, which not only costs the government, but also could significantly impact the victim’s tax bill and eligibility for future benefits.

“They promise you a job, but what they want is your money and your personal information,” says the FBI.

The fake postings are often on social media or a spoofed version of the company’s legitimate website. After an interview (frequently done via email), the applicant is asked to provide information, like their address and phone number, so a “formal offer” can be sent. That’s often followed up with a request to provide their Social Security number and sometimes photos of their driver’s license or other forms of ID.