After several deaths and a massive recall, can Boar’s Head save its brand?

BY Rob Walker4 minute read

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

Lately, food recalls have been on the rise—they are more numerous than they’ve been since before the pandemic—but the Boar’s Head recall has been a cut above, at least in terms of the attention it’s received. Part of the problem for the venerable purveyor of premium-positioned deli meats is that the recall feels like a drawn-out affair. It was announced in July, initially targeting Boar’s Head liverwurst and several other varieties of its deli meats that “may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes,” the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) stated. In subsequent weeks, the Listeria outbreak was linked to nine deaths and scores of hospitalizations across 18 states. The recall grew to include 7 million pounds of meat; multiple lawsuits were filed. In August, the release of related USDA documentation served a fresh helping of unappetizing headlines about “bugs, mold, and mildew” at the Boar’s Head plant linked to the outbreak. A spokesperson responded at the time that the company was disinfecting that Jarratt, Virginia, plant, which had been inactive since the recall started; and retraining its workers, pledging that plant would remain closed “until it meets the highest quality and safety standards.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters