How ‘Minion Jesus’ was resurrected on TikTok

Remember those Minion memes floating around the internet a few months ago—the ones made to resemble Jesus on a cross or rising from the dead ? Well, now we know who’s behind them.

Lost? Let’s catch you up. Earlier this year a number of eerily similar videos started cropping up on TikTok. “One day, an animator was messing around, and he created this picture of a little minion,” one video posted in May starts. “Listen to this,” it continues, “a minion didn’t die for you, but somebody actually did. Jesus actually died for you.”

“If you love Jesus you’re going to love this,” begins another TikTok posted in May, before recounting the same story of the animator almost verbatim. “But listen, a minion didn’t die for you. A minion didn’t pay the price for you and me to have eternal life. But Jesus did.”

The animator they are referring to is Americo Cruz, who created the image of a limp-bodied minion hanging from a wooden cross as an absurdist parody and posted it to his personal Facebook page back in 2021. Minion Jesus went moderately viral at the time and was shared thousands of times across Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Instagram, before Christian influencers resurrected it on TikTok earlier this year.