How ‘Minion Jesus’ was resurrected on TikTok

Remember those Minion memes floating around the internet a few months ago—the ones made to resemble Jesus on a cross or rising from the dead? Well, now we know who’s behind them.
Lost? Let’s catch you up. Earlier this year a number of eerily similar videos started cropping up on TikTok. “One day, an animator was messing around, and he created this picture of a little minion,” one video posted in May starts. “Listen to this,” it continues, “a minion didn’t die for you, but somebody actually did. Jesus actually died for you.”
“If you love Jesus you’re going to love this,” begins another TikTok posted in May, before recounting the same story of the animator almost verbatim. “But listen, a minion didn’t die for you. A minion didn’t pay the price for you and me to have eternal life. But Jesus did.”
The animator they are referring to is Americo Cruz, who created the image of a limp-bodied minion hanging from a wooden cross as an absurdist parody and posted it to his personal Facebook page back in 2021. Minion Jesus went moderately viral at the time and was shared thousands of times across Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Instagram, before Christian influencers resurrected it on TikTok earlier this year.
The reappearance of “Minion Jesus” has puzzled many—that is, until Vox reporter Laura Bullard uncovered the strange story this week.
It turns out neo-Pentecostal evangelist and self-proclaimed millionaire Taylan Michael Seaman is behind the memes’ resurgence. As well as posting dramatically edited clips of his sermons to his almost 50,000 followers on Instagram, Seaman runs a coaching program.
According to his website, the program helps Christians “start and grow their YouTube channels” using what Seaman calls his “Viral Video Framework.” He claims the framework gained him more than 200 million views and 2.9 million subscribers in just nine months.