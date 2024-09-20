Why social media companies keep copying each other

Snapchat is combining its Stories and Spotlight functions into one vertical video feed. That feed just happens to look almost identical to TikTok.

The new function, called Simple Snapchat, taps into the endless scroll of short-form video that’s flooding the social media industry, from TikTok to Instagram Reels. Snapchat has been burned before: Back in 2016, Instagram launched its own Stories function, which looked quite similar to Snapchat’s longtime offering. Now, it seems Snapchat is picking up on the thread: To make it as a major social media company, everyone needs to copy a little.

Is Simple Snapchat a TikTok rip-off?

The video function in Simple Snapchat isn’t new—it merely combines the app’s Stories and Spotlight content into one bottomless feed. What is new, though, is the layout and backing algorithm. In a release, Snapchat called it the “first-ever unified recommendation system that makes for our most personalized experience yet.” That system is built on the impulse of TikTok’s For You Page (FYP); the bubbly engagement buttons even look like it.

While Snapchat declined to comment on the similarities, the company has been signaling a move toward a TikTok-ified system throughout its last few filings. “One unified feed of content, but also the ranking stack, which is going to enable us to really share engagement signals between stories and spotlight, which we just haven’t done historically,” CEO Evan Spiegel said in Snap’s Q1 2024 earnings call. “So we think that will really help personalize the experience overall.”