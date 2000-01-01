(L-R) Mario as Benjamin Coffin III, Jordan Fisher as Mark Cohen, Tinashe as Mimi Marquez, Brennin Hunt as Roger Davis, Vanessa Hudgens as Maureen Johnson, Kiersey Clemons as Joanne Jefferson, Brandon Victor Dixon as Tom Collins and Valentina as Angel Dumont Schunard in Rent [Photo: courtesy of Pamela Littky/FOX]
It’s easy to forget what a phenomenon Rent was in its heyday, but back in the pre-Hamilton era of the 1990s, Jonathan Larson’s musical tour de force about a group of bohemian New Yorkers struggling with life, love, and the ravages of the AIDS crisis captured a zeitgeist and introduced Broadway to an entire generation weaned on MTV.
Larson famously passed away on the eve of its off-Broadway opening, but his legacy lives on in this Pulitzer- and Tony-winning rock opera. Tonight, the Fox broadcasting network will commemorate that legacy with Rent: Live!, which stars Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, and Brandon Victor Dixon, among others. The live broadcast will be directed by Michael Greif, who directed the original stage version.
Fox has had mixed success with its live musical broadcasts. Grease, for instance, was a ratings hit in 2016, but A Christmas Story notably flopped the following year. So it will be interesting to see how well the grittier Rent performs. Personally, I remain hopeful that a younger crowd of musical theater fans hooked on Dear Evan Hansen and the like will be sucked in by the curiosity factor. We’ll have to wait and see.
Rent: Live! will air on Fox tonight (Sunday, January 27) at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m CT. Viewers on the West Coast will see it tape delayed at 8 p.m. PT.
If you’re a cord-cutter looking to stream the show live on your smart TV, desktop, or mobile device, you’ll need access to Fox either with pay-TV login credentials or through a standalone streaming service (or an over-the-air antenna, if you happen to have one of those). For viewers with credentials, just head on over to Fox.com/live or download the network’s mobile apps on iOS or Android.
For true cord-cutters without access to a pay-TV login, you can watch Fox live on a number of streaming services, many of which are offering free one-week trials as we speak. (Remember to check your local zip code before you sign up to make sure Fox is offered in your area.) Here’s a list of options:
We’re still a full month away from Oscars weekend, when Hollywood’s 2019 awards season finally crescendos with the doling out of the coveted golden statuettes. But if you need your awards-show fix before then, SAG-AFTRA has you covered. This evening, the actors’ union will present the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honors the best and brightest screen acting talent in the movies and on TV.
Movie nominees this year include some familiar awards-circuit faces, including the casts of A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Crazy Rich Asians. You can find the full list of nominees here. Will & Grace star Megan Mullally hosts.
The SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The broadcast begins tonight (Sunday, January 27) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A red carpet show presented by People, Entertainment Weekly, and TNT begins at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. That will stream live for free on sagawards.org.
For cord-cutters looking to stream the SAG Awards telecast on their smart TVs, computers, or phones, you’ll need access to TNT or TBS—both of which are owned by Turner. If you have login credentials from a pay-TV provider, you can stream the show live on the TNT website or the TBS website.
If you don’t have login credentials, you can access Turner-owned networks through a number of standalone streaming services. The good news is, most of the major bundled services have them. (Check your zip code first before signing up.) I’ve rounded up your best options below:
Privacy is an endangered species online–especially with free, ad-driven networks like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Coincidentally, they are all part of the same company, and now a new reports says Facebook is going to integrate its messaging services into one overarching network.
Is that a cause for concern? If you care about privacy, maybe so. And given the ample evidence that Facebook is privacy-challenged, it might be time to get your precious conversations away from its servers. Despite the fact that WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption, Facebook has copped to collecting some usage data. And WhatsApp’s cofounder, Jan Koum, recently left Facebook, citing privacy concerns as one reason.
What’s a privacy-conscious person to do? Fear not. The biggest challenge in finding a private way to communicate is deciding which of the many, many encrypted apps to use. Aside from rock-solid security tech and the lack of an obvious motive to monetize user data, the popularity of an app is important. A conversation with no one is as private as it gets, but it’s not very useful.
And a big reminder, nothing is 100% secure. Given recent concerns about one of the best-regarded apps, Telegram, falling prey to bots, we’re going to skip over that one for the time being. The most important thing, though, is to use an app that isn’t funded by paying with your data.
Here are some of the best popular messaging apps to wean you off the Facebook empire:
Signal: You probably have the least to fear from an open-source service dedicated to privacy. Whistleblower Edward Snowden’s app of choice (and popular overall in journalism), Signal runs on Android and iOS mobiles, as well as Windows and MacOS computers. It’s keyed to your cellphone number, so finding someone on Signal is as easy as making a regular call. Voice, text, video, document, and picture exchanges are encrypted end to end with the well-regarded Signal Protocol. Signal also supports group conversations. Messages can be set to self-destruct after a set amount of time. Find it here.
Viber: A private venture showing little sign of ever making money, Viber has nevertheless held to its commitment to provide free, ad-free software and protect user privacy. (It’s owned by Japanese internet company Rakuten.) Viber works similarly to Signal (and WhatsApp), keyed to your cellphone number, but it’s designed for more entertaining conversations, with GIF and sticker sharing built in. Extensions also allow it to share media like YouTube videos and Spotify tracks. It has apps for Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, and Linux. Messages can be set to self-destruct. Find it here.
Wickr: Another app trying to make a buck (with corporate services), Wickr remains free for individuals, and is well regarded among the privacy conscious. It requires neither a phone number nor an email to set up, it handles all the same media types as Signal, and it provides group chat and disappearing messages. And it alerts you if someone on the other end takes a screenshot. MacOS is the only major OS it lacks an app for, but it can run in browsers. Find it here.
Following news today that Facebook intends to more tightly integrate Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Congressman Ro Khanna (D-California) says the government was asleep at the switch when it failed to stop Facebook’s $1 billion acquisition of Instagram in 2012. The Congressman believes the merger constituted antitrust back then, as it does now.
“This is why there should have been far more scrutiny during Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp which now clearly seem like horizontal mergers that should have triggered antitrust scrutiny,” Khanna tweeted Friday.
According to a New York Timesreport, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp will continue to look mostly the same to users after the changes, but “their underlying messaging infrastructure will be unified.” The paper cited four people with knowledge of the plans. Facebook will very likely begin pooling data collected by the apps to form more complete pictures of consumers, which could increase the value of Facebook advertising. It also raises serious privacy concerns at a time when Facebook is already under the microscope after numerous privacy scandals.
Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp are among the largest social platforms in the world. “Imagine how different the world would be if Facebook had to compete with Instagram and WhatsApp,” Khanna wrote in a statement. “That would have encouraged real competition that would have promoted privacy and benefited consumers.”
Many consumers don’t even realize that Facebook owns both Instagram, the photo sharing social network, and WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging network that’s extremely popular in India, Brazil, Mexico, and Russia.
“If users didn’t think Facebook and its messaging apps were all the same company, they will have to confront that reality now,” eMarketer Principal Analyst Debra Aho Williamson said in a statement. “And knitting the messaging apps together shows that Facebook wants to exert more control over them, and that may lead to more internal executive conflict.”
The Times article comes one day after the Wall Street Journal published an op-ed by Mark Zuckerberg in which he explains the virtues of Facebook’s business model, which offers a free social network to users but harvests user data and uses it to target ads.
“The full-throated defense of the company marks a change in tone for Zuckerberg, who is famous for apologies and promises to do better,” comments Axios’s Ina Fried. This time it appears that Facebook decided to have Zuckerberg apologize beforehand. The op-ed appears to have been a calculated public relations move to prepare the public for the NYT story.
Reached for comment, a Facebook spokesman sent the following statement:
“We want to build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private. We’re working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks. As you would expect, there is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work.”
Zuckerberg said in the op-ed he believes some form of regulation of personal data collection is appropriate. He didn’t discuss details. Instagram made a move to appease regulators earlier this week when it announced it would limit message sharing to five people or groups at a time. The the company bowed to pressure to do so as a way of slowing the spread of fake or provocative news, which has lead to violence in countries like India.
The Federal Trade Commission is said to be considering a “record fine” for Facebook over user data the company leaked to Cambridge Analytica, a political data group that worked for Donald Trump in 2016. The FTC believes the misappropriation of data constitutes a violation of a consent decree Facebook signed with the agency in 2012.
The FTC is normally the agency that pursues antitrust violations, but it has so far brought no serious challenge to Facebook.
Khanna’s office announced Thursday that the Congressman had been select to sit on three House committees–Oversight and Reform, Armed Services, and Budget.
On the 35th day of the U.S. government shutdown—after Coast Guard, TSA, air traffic control, national parks employees, and hundreds of other federal employees have gone without pay—it looks like some relief may be coming, as President Donald Trump said Friday that a deal has been reached to reopen the federal government, at least temporarily.
Earlier today, the New York Times, reported that Trump was ready to allow the federal government to re-open for three weeks while he continues to argue with Congress over how to secure the nation’s southern border, including whether or not he will ever get the billions of dollars he wants for the long-promised wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for.
Since polls show that the majority of the public blame the president for the stalemate, and his approval ratings have dipped to ominously low levels, per the Times, Republicans realized they were losing the battle and pressured Trump to agree to a temporary ceasefire.
According to CNN, the reported sick-out by air traffic control, which snarled airports across the Northeast, helped convince the president to cave. Whatever the reason for the capitulation, hopefully federal employees can get back to work and get back to being paid soon.
GoFundMe announced a first round of grants this week from its Government Shutdown Impact Fund, giving $50,000 each to World Central Kitchen, The National Diaper Bank Network, Feeding America, and the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund.
“In just a few days, the GoFundMe community came together and raised enough money for tens of thousands of meals, hundreds of thousands of diapers, and other critical resources for federal workers and contractors struggling to get by,” said GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon in a statement. “I hope this shutdown ends. In the meantime, we will continue to support our federal workers and contractors during the shutdown.”
GoFundMe worked with Deepak Chopra to set up the fund, which raised more than $275,000 in its first four days.
World Central Kitchen in Washington, D.C., will provide hot meals, groceries, diapers and pet food to affected workers. The National Diaper bank will provide diapers to affected families across the country. Feeding America runs a national network of food banks. The Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund is offering $100 microgrants to affected workers making $35,000 or less and to help pay for essentials.
If you’re looking for other ways to help federal workers during the shutdown, we compiled a list here.
It’s easy to say that creativity is an essential part of an organization, but fostering it is another thing entirely. Friday morning, four business leaders sat down in Davos, Switzerland, and discussed just that.
As the World Economic Forum started to wind down, Cisco chief people officer and EVP Francine Katsoudas; Lego Group CEO Niels B. Christiansen; HCL Technologies CEO and president C Vijayakumar; and Ideo CEO Tim Brown sat down with Fast Company‘s editor-in-chief, Stephanie Mehta, and talked about how to create an organization that truly taps human creativity. One simple answer the four all agreed on: the need for smooth and autonomous internal teams.
According to Katsoudas, Cisco has found a way to enhance its workforce’s creativity. “We know that all of our biggest breakthroughs happen on teams,” she explained. This isn’t anecdotal, either. A few years ago the company studied how different teams worked and then evaluated what they accomplish. The company identified 100 teams that were working well and added a control group of 200 others to try and analyze what the winning aspects were.
“On our best teams,” she said, “our employees were playing to their strengths.” And the groups that were playing most to their strengths felt safety and trust in each other, as well as shared values. Teams that clearly contained those three elements–having employees play to their strengths, fostering trust, and sharing values–had higher company retention, said Katsoudas. She added that Cisco is continuing to research this issue as it feed directly into the company’s culture and employee experience.
For Christiansen, fostering creativity is a little bit different, as Lego is certainly a much different beast than Cisco. His method is to ask his team to think about things from the perspective of a kid. “We take children as our role models,” he said, “the way children act without any barriers.”
Lego, Christiansen went on, doesn’t just make throwaway children’s toys but creates something that teaches basic and necessary human skills. They span from “creativity to lateral thinking to empathy,” he said. To create such a product line, Lego employees must adopt that playful mindset from the get go. “We are very purpose-driven around that,” Christiansen said. “We create toys for people like us.”
Brown echoed the efficacy of teams. What people need to succeed in group efforts, he said, is “creative confidence,” or the ability to not only devise a novel idea, but take it beyond an initial inkling. “As they begin to build that,” he said, “they can participate in a creative team.”
From there, people are able to produce great ideas. “If you’ve conceived of the idea together,” said Brown, “it’s a lot easier.”
It may seem like an obvious point, but all four emphasized the need for leadership to learn how to foster better collaborations. Brown also recommends quantifying team output over individual performance. “It’s the collective action we care about,” he explained. The company has devised a method for analyzing certain “creative qualities.” They include a team’s purpose, its ability to experiment, how empowered its members are, and how collaborative they are.
Put together, the panelists agreed that no matter the industry, there’s going to be an increased need for new and indefinable skills as time goes on. As Christiansen put it, “we don’t know 80% of the [future] job roles. I guarantee you they will have a bigger need for creativity.”
Davos Dialogues, a series of editorial panels, videos, and news coverage, is produced in partnership with HCL Technologies.
Every business leader loves to wax philosophic on the need for creativity. It’s a word that spans meanings and industries, and–like any popular buzzword–can easily lose its meaning. But Ideo CEO Tim Brown, a noted expert on the topic of organizational creativity, has a slightly unorthodox theory when it comes to fostering a workplace: Don’t hire a creative genius.
Early Friday morning, Brown sat beside Cisco chief people officer and EVP Francine Katsoudas, Lego Group CEO Niels B. Christiansen, and HCL Technologies CEO and president C Vijayakumar in Davos, Switzerland. All four discussed the problems facing businesses as they try to harness and foster creativity. And Brown was clear in his estimation that some creative people simply aren’t good in teams–which is one of the primary ways Ideo works.
Brown explained that he’s found certain brilliant people just aren’t cut out for working at a collaborative company. “One of the things we do at Ideo,” he said, “is we essentially filter those folks out.” He went on, “they don’t fit in our culture.”
This isn’t to say that the world doesn’t have room for creative geniuses, or that they aren’t helpful to organizations. It’s just that they generally operate at a different pace than others. “Creativity innovation is such a rich ecosystem–and there’s certainly room for individual artists,” Brown said. But what distinguishes individual artists who may not work well in a group “is how they’re driven.” Brown went on, warning about “trying to force them into a collaborative approach that doesn’t suit their drive.”
Brown added that this doesn’t mean they aren’t contributing, but rather their work is better done individually. Moreover, he says, there just aren’t that many truly brilliant artists out there. “The truth is, the number of truly individual creative virtuosos on the planet is tiny,” he said.
Davos Dialogues, a series of editorial panels, videos, and news coverage, is produced in partnership with HCL Technologies.
As the government shutdown stretches into its 35th day, the air-traffic controllers are getting sick of working without pay. So sick, in fact, that they are calling in sick leaving three of the nation’s busiest airports with massive delays and causing the FAA to halt flights into New York’s LaGuardia Airport because of a shortage of air-traffic control staff.
Currently, there are air-traffic delays at LaGuardia, as well as Washington’s Reagan National, Philadelphia International Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to staffing issues at a Federal Aviation Administration regional air traffic control center, according to the FAA status website.
“We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida,” the FAA said in a statement. So far the FAA has mitigated impact by adding staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft, which they claim has resulted in “minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system.”
To track flights, here’s the flight delay map from the Air Traffic Control System Command Center on the FAA website. That said, it’s hard to confirm the exact status of flights, so check with your airline and prepare to wait out delays on the tarmac and on the taxiway.
The delays come less than two days after the president of a major air-traffic controllers’ union warned that the ongoing shutdown poses a major safety risk. For better or worse, CNBC reports that the president has been briefed on the situation and is “in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA.”
The delays and aggravation for voters will escalate the pressure on President Donald Trump and lawmakers to end the government shutdown. That said, while delays are annoying, when it comes to air safety, better safe and stuck on a tarmac than sorry.
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s longtime political ally and self-described “dirty trickster,” was arrested this morning in Florida.
Unpaid FBI agents volunteered to knock on Stone’s door in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after he was indicted by a federal grand jury as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. The agents arrested him on Friday on charges of obstruction, giving false statements, and witness tampering in relation to the ongoing Russia investigation. He is also accused of making false statements to the House Intelligence Committee about his interactions related to the release by WikiLeaks of hacked emails during the 2016 presidential election. He is expected to appear in court later today.
According to the indictment, between June and July of 2016, Stone told “senior Trump campaign officials” about the stolen emails in WikiLeaks’ possession that could be damaging to Hillary Clinton. On July 22, WikiLeaks released its first batch of Democratic emails.
CNN grabbed some video footage of the FBI arresting Stone, showing a group of agents approaching his home, and, after knocking, one agent says, “FBI. Open the door,” before adding, “FBI. Warrant.” It’s like a bonus episode of Justified!
As the U.S. government shutdown drags on and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still short on inspectors (causing some food to go out without inspection, apparently), our new favorite food safety news source FoodSafetyNews.com reports that Long Island, New York-based Satur Farms has recalled two lots of baby spinach and one lot of mesclun because they might have salmonella.
In a recall notice posted on the FDA’s site, the company states that testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture and New York State Department of Agriculture and markets (aka, not the understaffed FDA) found salmonella in lot numbers 18494 and 18513 of baby spinach and lot number 18520 of mesclun. The products have been yanked from the shelves, but if you happened to pick up spinach or mesclun in their little plastic clamshells, look before you eat.
But wait, there’s more: Satur Farms also sells to the food industry, including Whole Foods, which uses the leafy greens in its prepared foods and salad bar. Whole Foods is, undoubtedly, now crossing its fingers and hoping that no one is sickened by the affected products, which include a long list of salads, mustard-crusted salmon, Greek pizzas, sandwiches, vegetable focaccias, yam bowls, and wraps.
Here’s the full list:
Chicken Florentine Panini
Golden Beet & Tangerine Salad
Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap
Mediterranean Stuffed Salmon
Quinoa with Dark Leafy Greens
Roasted Vegetables Panini
Salad Spring Berry Power
Smoked Turkey with Apple & Cheddar Sandwich
Spinach and Vegetable Quinoa Salad
Spinach Ravioli Salad with Lemon, Tomato, and Parmesan CC
Strawberry Balsamic Quinoa CC
Tofu Shawarma Wrap
Turkey Avocado Sandwich (Turkado Sandwich)
Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich
Vegan Spinach Almond Ricotta Pizza
Chicken Cordon Blue Panini
New England Cranberry Turkey Sandwich
Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad
Spinach, Sauteed with Garlic CC
Avocado Dragon Ball Bowl
Bistro Pasta Salad
Breakfast Sandwich Platter
Chicken Enchiladas Dinner
Cilantro & Lime Chicken Burrito
Coconut Kiwi Butter Bowl
Egg White & Spinach Breakfast
Egg White Burrito
Eggplant Rolantini
Focaccia Vegetable Pesto Sandwich
Goat Cheese Salad With Mandarin Orange & Candied Cashews
I Yam What I Yam Bowl
Large Brasserie Cheese Goat Salad
Large Goat Cheese Green Salad
Large Spinach & Mushroom Salad
Maple Glazed Acorn Squash
Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries
Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & SunDried Cranberries
Mustard Crusted Salmon
My Big Fat Greek Pizza
Orange Lentil Vegetable Egg Bowl
Pizza Il Mediterraneo
Salad Golden Beets Tangerine
Sandwich Baguette Chicken Saltimbocca
Sandwich Baguette Turkey Brie
Sandwich Ham Olive Sliced
Serbian Ajvar Vegetable Club
Small Spinach & Mushroom Salad
Smoked Mozzarella Pasta
Spinach Artichoke Bleus Pizza
Spinach Gorgonzola Salad
Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad
Spinach Walnut Bleus Pizza
Vegetable Pesto Focaccia
Vegetable Pesto Focaccia Sandwich
Watermelon Garbanzo Vegetable Bowl
The above products were sold across Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. No illnesses have been reported at this time, but if you bought one of these products, check the recall notice to see which state was affected. Consumers can return the baby spinach or mesclun to the store of purchase for a full refund.
I get it. You want to walk around the city in comfy sneakers that look elevated and cool, and leather kicks are the way to go. But the thing is, leather isn’t great on the environment. Cattle farming uses a lot of energy and generates greenhouse gases, and the leather tanning process often uses harsh chemicals that pollute the water.
Veja, an eco-friendly shoe brand based in Paris, has been working for a decade to make the sneaker–the footwear of the choice for the millennial generation–less destructive to the environment. The brand, founded by Sébastien Kopp and François-Ghislain Morillion in 2004, partners directly with organic cotton farmers in Brazil and Peru, and with rubber tappers in the Amazon, to ensure that all parts of the shoe are sourced ethically.
The brand has also expanded into other sustainable materials, through things like silk and tilapia skin. But leather presented Veja with a new problem. The founders were particularly aware of how the leather industry has contributed to the deforestation of Brazil, and polluted the soil. On the other hand, most “vegan” leather on the market is made from plastic, which is also not very sustainable. “Replacing leather with plastic does not sound like a good solution to us,” Kopp writes in an email.
Today, Veja launches a sneaker called the Campo, five years in the making, which looks exactly like leather but is actually made from cotton. The sneaker is made from canvas that has been waxed with a compound made from corn waste. The entire shoe is made from clean, bio-based materials, but it does look remarkably like leather. The point of this exercise was not just to create a cool, leatherlike shoe, but to prove that, with a little effort, it is possible for brands to stay on top of trends without contributing to the fashion industry’s pollution.
Another week, another scandal for Facebook. This one comes courtesy of a report from RevealNews, which obtained over 100 pages of court documents from a lawsuit by parents that revealed Facebook knowingly continued to let children buy in-game purchases with their parents’ credit cards without permission from them, which the company made millions in profits off of. As RevealNews reports:
Facebook encouraged game developers to let children spend money without their parents’ permission–something the social media giant called “friendly fraud”–in an effort to maximize revenues, according to a document detailing the company’s game strategy.
Sometimes the children did not even know they were spending money, according to another internal Facebook report. Facebook employees knew this. Their own reports showed underage users did not realize their parent’s credit cards were connected to their Facebook accounts and they were spending real money in the games, according to the unsealed documents.
To understand just how bad the problem was, one child mentioned in the papers made $6,500 in in-game purchases on his parents’ credit card in just two weeks. In 2011, Facebook execs noticed its “friendly fraud” problem due to the amount of charge-backs game developers on its platform were reporting. One game developer reported to Facebook that a full 9% of the money it made from in-game purchases was being clawed back through charge-backs.
That percentage is astronomically high considering the average charge-back rate for businesses is just half a percent (0.5%). A charge-back rate of 1% is considered “high” by Visa and Mastercard, and the credit card companies will put any business with a 1% charge-back rate on probation programs. A charge-back rate of 2% was a “red flag” of a “deceptive” business, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Again, game developers on Facebook were seeing charge-back rates of up to 9%, and they reported this to Facebook, yet the company decided not to act, even after a Facebook employee devised a way for the company to easily block children from racking up charges via in-game purchases. The solution was to require users to enter the first six credit card numbers before they could spend money to confirm they had access to the credit card linked to their account. It worked, and the number of charge-backs fell–the only problem was so did Facebook’s revenue from in-game purchases. As RevealNews says:
So despite their months-long efforts, and results showing they could reduce the problem, and the fact that others tech companies such as Apple were already using some similar form of authorization, Facebook decided to go in another direction. It would not try to block children from unwittingly spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars on its games.
RevealNews says this lawsuit was settled by Facebook in 2016. With that settlement, Facebook agreed “to dedicate an internal queue to refund requests for in-app purchases made by U.S. minors.” It’s not clear if parents in the rest of the world are still getting stiffed by Facebook’s policies.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal late Thursday to explain his company’s business model and address some misconceptions he feels people have about his company.
Zuckerberg begins with some frank talk about how his company makes its money, saying Facebook’s business model is a two-part system:
“Here you get our [social networking] services for free–and we work separately with advertisers to show you relevant ads,” he writes. “This model can feel opaque, and we’re all distrustful of systems we don’t understand.”
Above all Zuckerberg wanted to explain that the company doesn’t sell users’ data. It doesn’t have to. What the company does is collect enough data on users to classify them into distinct groups. It then charges advertisers to place targeted ads in front of these groups. Selling user data might actually harm Facebook’s business, Zuck explains:
“In fact, selling people’s information to advertisers would be counter to our business interests, because it would reduce the unique value of our service to advertisers. We have a strong incentive to protect people’s information from being accessed by anyone else.”
Facebook has mountains of personal data stored in data centers all over the world, but, Zuckerberg says, that’s necessary, and not just for targeting ads. The data is needed for “security and operating our services,” as well as for “detecting fraud or fake accounts.” “We give people complete control over whether we use this information for ads, but we don’t let them control how we use it for security or operating our services,” he writes.
The CEO also points out that Facebook doesn’t leave up “harmful or divisive” content just because it drives lots of engagement. He explains that in the long term people will use Facebook less if they’re turned off by such negative content in their feeds.
Facebook, of course, has found itself at the center of a string of scandals beginning with revelations that it allowed the personal data of millions of users to end up in the possession of a political consulting firm called Cambridge Analytica that worked for the Trump campaign. A New York Timesarticle detailed how Zuckerberg and his COO Sheryl Sandberg were slow to acknowledge the fact that Russian operatives had used Facebook as the vehicle for a coordinated disinformation attack designed to undermine the U.S. presidential election in 2016.
Now, many in Congress have taken a keen interest in making law that regulates the way tech platforms can harvest and use personal data. “We believe regulation that codifies these principles across the internet would be good for everyone,” Zuckerberg writes.
The chairman of a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee on the approval of new opioids says the agency is bowing to the influence of big pharmaceutical companies who want new powerful new opioids, and ignoring the danger of the drugs to Americans, 72,000 of whom died of overdose in 2017.
Anesthesiologist Raeford Brown told the Guardian that a war is now raging within the FDA over the agency’s policies and practices when reviewing and approving painkillers. Some are pushing for tougher approval guidelines for opioids, while others believe that big drug companies should be granted the chance to bring new drugs to market. Brown says the FDA has failed to learn from its own mistakes, and continues to ignore the abuse risks of new drugs.
“I think that the FDA has learned nothing. The modus operandi of the agency is that they talk a good game and then nothing happens. Working directly with the agency for the last five years, as I sit and listen to them in meetings, all I can think about is the clock ticking and how many people are dying every moment that they’re not doing anything,” Brown told the Guardian. “The lack of insight that continues to be exhibited by the agency is in many ways a willful blindness that borders on the criminal.”
Trump-appointed FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb said the agency should consider not only the effectiveness of a new opioid, but the need for the drug. He promised “dramatic action” to overhaul the agency’s methods, but the recent approval of another powerful painkiller called Dsuvia has called that pledge into serious doubt.
The FDA approved Oxycontin, the powerful narcotic pill that set off the opioid epidemic, in 1995 without clinical trials. The drug’s maker, Purdue Pharmaceuticals, convinced the FDA–and then doctors–that the drug was safe for widespread use in treating less-than-severe pain. The FDA then approved Fentanyl in 1998.
Dsuvia, which is a more potent version of Fentanyl that comes in pill form, was developed by the California pharmaceutical company AcelRx in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Defense. In 2017, the FDA rejected the drug on the advice of an advisory committee, the Guardian reports, but when the company resubmitted the drug a year later it was approved. And members of the advisory board who had pointed out the drug’s potential for abuse, including Brown, were not invited to the approval proceedings the second time around.
The most alarming part of the Guardian report is the idea that a crucial aspect of the FDA–the part that protects patients from harm from dangerous opioids–has effectively been privatized. A legal change in the 1990s allowed for more industry funding, and now the FDA division that approves new opioid drugs receives 75% of its funding from the industry. This, critics suggest, puts the FDA in the posture of a business partner of Big Pharma rather than a regulator.
A government survey in 2016 suggested that around 2.1 million Americans have abused opioids. That’s likely a conservative estimate given the stigma around admitting such a problem to a stranger. On average, more than 200 Americans died of opioid overdose every day in 2017.
The Guardian story says that the FDA denies that the pharma industry’s funding of the approval process gives it undue influence. The agency didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment on the report.
NASA’s Opportunity rover just celebrated its 15th anniversary on the surface of Mars today, but no one sent it a Hallmark card. That’s because no one has heard from the little robot since a dust storm enveloped the red planet back in June. The rover, which landed in a region of Mars called Meridiani Planum on January 24, 2004, was powered by solar panels. However, it’s believed the storm sent so much dust flying that Opportunity’s solar panels were soon covered and it couldn’t power its batteries.
Opportunity’s last communication with Earth was received way back on June 10, 2018, and NASA has given up trying to contact the rover. However, according to NASA, they haven’t entirely given up hope. Engineers at JPL are still sending commands to the rover and hoping that someday they will hear a signal back, so they can attempt a recovery.
“This anniversary cannot help but be a little bittersweet as at present we don’t know the rover’s status,” said John Callas, project manager for Opportunity at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “We are doing everything in our power to communicate with Opportunity, but as time goes on, the probability of a successful contact with the rover continues to diminish.”
While Pixar plans the inevitable tragicomic movie about the lost rover striking out on its own, we look back at some of the photos sent back by the little rover over the course of its 15-year-long mission to Mars.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, billionaire George Soros on Thursday called Chinese President Xi Jinping “the most dangerous opponent of those who believe in the concept of open society,” according to a published transcript of his comments.
Soros, whose Open Society Foundations have funded liberal causes around the world and drawn ire and suspicion from many conservatives, warned of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and China’s rising “social credit” system, which is said to algorithmically reward or punish citizens for their behavior, as contributing to “totalitarian control” under Xi.
“The social credit system is not yet fully operational, but it’s clear where it’s heading,” he said. “It will subordinate the fate of the individual to the interests of the one-party state in ways unprecedented in history.”
The system, sometimes compared to something out of Black Mirror, can reportedly reward some citizens with better rates from utility companies and banks while restricting others from travel, property ownership, and even high-speed internet access.
Soros also called on U.S. President Donald Trump to focus his “trade war” on reining in China, especially the country’s telecom tech sector, which critics have warned could sneak spying backdoors into its equipment for export.
“My present view is that instead of waging a trade war with practically the whole world, the U.S. should focus on China,” Soros said. “Instead of letting ZTE and Huawei off lightly, it needs to crack down on them. If these companies came to dominate the 5G market, they would present an unacceptable security risk for the rest of the world.”
Soros expressed hope that the Chinese people would ultimately move toward a more open society and seemed to have few warm feelings for either Xi or Trump.
“The reality is that we are in a Cold War that threatens to turn into a hot one,” he said. “On the other hand, if Xi and Trump were no longer in power, an opportunity would present itself to develop greater cooperation between the two cybersuperpowers.”
The food inspectors at the FDA may be furloughed during the endless government shutdown, but General Mills is monitoring its food wares and found the potential presence of Salmonella during sampling of the five-pound bags.
The company is recalling the following product and issuing the following instructions:
Five-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached flour with a better-if-used-by date of April 20, 2020.
Consumers who have the affected product should dispose of it.
Once you do that, you can get a replacement coupon by calling the company’s customer service team at 1-800-230-8103 or by filling out this online form.
While General Mills claims it has not “received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product,” it is recalling the flour anyway out of concern for giving people salmonella while they whip up their gluten-y goods or, apparently, eat the product raw, an activity so frequent that General Mills had to gently remind its consumers that “flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient.”
Salmonella is killed by heat, so it’s not usually a huge cause for alarm for those of us who bake, fry, or sauté with flour. However, if you have been shoveling handfuls of dry flour into your mouth or snorting lines off it off the counter, maybe don’t?
As you may recall from the last few dozen FDA recalls, salmonella causes serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.
The blockchain world had a rough year in 2018. What was once the hot new technology that every business flocked to became a metaphor for everything wrong with Silicon Valley’s excess and hype. Bitcoin’s value plummeted by 80% over the last year, and other coins didn’t fare much better. Despite this, crypto-evangelists have maintained that blockchain is the next generation of software architecture–one that will create more decentralized and transparent platforms.
Unsurprisingly, blockchain has been a frequent topic of conversation in Davos, Switzerland, this week, where financial leaders attending the annual World Economic Forum have discussed the subject–perhaps with a less enthusiastic tone than last year. Thursday morning, a panel of fintech leaders sat down with Fast Company‘s editor-in-chief, Stephanie Mehta, and naturally the blockchain subject was broached. They all had divergent thoughts about its future.
PayU CEO Laurent Le Moal was positively enthusiastic about the technology. The overall concept of distributed ledger technology (DLT), the payments platform CEO said, paves the way for more potentials. “That’s why we’re making investments there.” His business, which is owned by the South African media company Naspers, has been researching and funding blockchain startups for the last few years.
“Banks themselves are using [blockchains] for their own processing,” Le Moal pointed out. Not only that, but over the last year it’s become much easier for people to acquire these coins. That, along with the fact that there are more stable coins, which are tied to fiat currency, shows that there’s a future for the technology.
What the last year highlighted was the blockchain leaving its infancy. “ICO scams? Yes,” he admitted. Nine out of 10 purported coin-raising operations may have been fraudulent, he told the audience. “But there is one guy doing something right.”
Yet for people in emerging markets where the economy is constantly in flux, said Le Moal, a cryptocurrency could create a stabler economic backbone. Some currency fluctuations in certain countries are likely more drastic than bitcoin’s peaks and troughs, he mused. “It’s true that we are now coming to a point where these [blockchain] exchanges need regulations,” he added. “It is happening.”
The others, however, had a more problematized view on the blockchain’s outlook. Bitcoin, said Western Union CEO and president Hikmet Ersek, may have seemed like a way to get rich, but “it’s nothing as a value–it has no value as an economy.” Not only that, but despite the incessant press reports on the subject, the cryptocurrency is niche. “Bitcoin is used by 200,000 people,” said Ersek. “7 billion people want to day-by-day buy something.”
Mastercard vice chairman Ann Cairns echoed this sentiment. “Bitcoin behaves like a commodity; it’s unsuited right now to be a currency.” Still, she’s not discounting the technology entirely. Mastercard, for instance, has dabbled in building its own blockchains. “We are testing it with some of the biggest banks in the world,” she said.
While programs like bitcoin likely won’t be taken up by large governments or financial organizations, there are other applications for blockchain that could prove worthy. “Where it may be successful,” said Cairns, “is provenance.” For example, in the drug industry, a transparent ledger that clearly records something’s existence, could be used to ensure people are delivered the correct drugs. This type of example, she said, “shows how that new technology is about identification, value, and so on.” But that doesn’t mean it’s a viable option as an alternative to currency.
Ersek’s view may be colored because of past experience. Western Union, for instance, partnered with the cryptocurrency Ripple to test out a potential settlement system. The idea was to create a more efficient system than what the 167-year-old company currently uses. “We didn’t find the efficiency with Ripple yet,” Ersek said.
Still, all three admitted real possibilities for it–bitcoin’s value notwithstanding. “We are working [with the technology] and we are learning,” said Ersek.
Cairns was even more optimistic. “It’s not going to be a silver bullet,” she said, “but it’s going to be an incredibly useful technology.”
Davos Dialogues, a series of editorial panels, videos, and news coverage, is produced in partnership with HCL Technologies.
Sonos is reportedly expanding beyond speakers and soundbars with plans to make its own headphones. Bloomberg reports that the company hopes to distinguish itself through its reputation for audio quality and support for multiple voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The headphones are reportedly in early development, and could launch next year in the $300 range.
All of which is to say that Sonos could need more than just brand appeal to succeed. Still, if the company can somehow tie the headphone listening experience to its speakers–for instance, by handing off from the latter to the former when leaving the house–that might be a start.
A Sonos rep said the company doesn’t comment on future product plans.