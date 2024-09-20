This music registry could protect artists from having their work stolen by AI

SoundExchange is taking steps to protect musicians in the AI age.

The nonprofit music and tech collective-rights organization revealed during a session at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Thursday that it’s developing an AI registry for sound-recording creators and rights owners.

As artists have grown increasingly concerned about AI and similar models infringing on their work and affecting their earnings, SoundExchange’s registry will “provide a much-needed source for creators and rights owners to protect and preserve their rights regarding the use of their content in AI models,” according to a company release.

SoundExchange CEO Michael Huppe announced the news during a conversation at the festival with Timbaland, a Grammy-winning producer and artist.