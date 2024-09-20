Fast company logo
As it turns out, the practice of eating dirt actually has a name and dates back some 2,500 years.

The latest and strangest TikTok trend: eating dirt to reduce wrinkles

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Eve Upton-Clark3 minute read

Want to improve your gut health, reduce wrinkles, and even cure acne? Eat dirt. At least, according to the latest health trend making the rounds on TikTok. 

“[One] teaspoon of organic biodynamic soil has more microorganisms than humans on earth,” Stephanie Adler, a fertility and hormone coach, told her TikTok followers in the closed-captions of a post. In the background, a baby chows down on dry mud. “I love eating dirt,” admitted another TikTok creator. “I don’t care what nobody says. Can’t nobody make me stop eating it.” 

How to get the benefits of eating dirt without making mud pies! ⬇️ It’s easy for kids (if you let them play outside in nature) to get exposure to the benefits of soil! They put leaves in their mouths or have a snack with dirt stained hands! But what are the other ways to get these benefits? And how can you do it ‘safely’. 1. Don’t wash your organic veggies. Best if you garden them yourself, second best to get from a local organic farm that you trust! 2. Walk in nature! You know when the light hits a specific way and you see all the particles floating in the air, hiking somewhere that the particles are mostly made from natural sources (a forest, the mountains, etc) will inncoulate you simply by breathing! Breathe in the diet! When Ojai was 4 months old we went to Vail and I picked up “gut rocks” for him to explore playing with and putting in his mouth. Ie rocks with dirt on them but even just breathing that air was amazing for his little gut and ours. 3. Garden! Get your hands in some dirt. 4. Go in the ocean!! I put ocean water all over Ojai’s hands and face last week so he could get the benefit of the microorganisms present there (it’s the same idea) Avoid spaces that are sprayed with pesticides and rather seek out trails, or your own backyard (that hopefully isn’t sprayed or used fertilizer)! Don’t over sanitize your kids hands if they are dirty from natural spaces! Mud pies are not the only way but also a great way 😜 #guthealthmatters #babiesguthealth #babyguthealth #eatdirt #holisticmotherhood #crunchymoms

For those horrified by the idea of eating dirt from their own backyard, a number of retailers have set up shop on digital marketplaces including Etsy and Amazon to offer edible dirt and other geological snacks fit for human consumption, priced at upwards of $10. 

Flavor notes of one listing (currently at 35% off), include: “Rich red earth tones, topsoil earthiness, cement.” In case you were curious, it tastes “not too gritty, very earthy,” according to one reviewer. Another added: “Delicious. Mouth watering. Amazing earthy taste.”

The practice of eating dirt actually has a name—geophagia: an intentional practice, or urge, to eat soil, earth, or clay—and dates back to Hippocrates more than 2,500 years ago. While some may inadvertently have consumed a sprinkle of soil in our unwashed vegetables, eating dirt has also been linked to pregnancy, some psychological conditions, and nutrient deficiencies, according to WebMD. ‌

Pica, a type of eating disorder, describes the strong urge to eat items that aren’t food, with sufferers sometimes craving dirt, clay, chalk, and/or starch. Many pregnant women also may crave dirt, possibly because of the potential protection dirt can provide against some toxins and parasites, research suggests. Certain cultures also believe eating dirt can be good for you. However, as it stands, there’s very little concrete research supporting the benefits of eating dirt for regular ol’ humans.

According to Heathline, the risks of eating dirt may be more significant than any potential benefit, particularly if you’re pregnant. Soil can contain a whole host of harmful substances including heavy metals, parasites, even human waste. Geophagy can also interfere with your ability to digest necessary nutrients, with the clay in your stomach binding to iron, zinc, and other nutrients, increasing the risk for anemia. For a healthy snack, stick to a banana. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Eve Upton-Clark is a writer at Fast Company who focuses on internet culture and trends, covering everything from politics to pop culture.. She has been a freelance features writer since 2020 and is a regular contributor to Business Insider, Telegraph, Dazed, and more More

