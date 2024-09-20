The latest and strangest TikTok trend: eating dirt to reduce wrinkles

Want to improve your gut health, reduce wrinkles, and even cure acne? Eat dirt. At least, according to the latest health trend making the rounds on TikTok.
“[One] teaspoon of organic biodynamic soil has more microorganisms than humans on earth,” Stephanie Adler, a fertility and hormone coach, told her TikTok followers in the closed-captions of a post. In the background, a baby chows down on dry mud. “I love eating dirt,” admitted another TikTok creator. “I don’t care what nobody says. Can’t nobody make me stop eating it.”
For those horrified by the idea of eating dirt from their own backyard, a number of retailers have set up shop on digital marketplaces including Etsy and Amazon to offer edible dirt and other geological snacks fit for human consumption, priced at upwards of $10.
Flavor notes of one listing (currently at 35% off), include: “Rich red earth tones, topsoil earthiness, cement.” In case you were curious, it tastes “not too gritty, very earthy,” according to one reviewer. Another added: “Delicious. Mouth watering. Amazing earthy taste.”
The practice of eating dirt actually has a name—geophagia: an intentional practice, or urge, to eat soil, earth, or clay—and dates back to Hippocrates more than 2,500 years ago. While some may inadvertently have consumed a sprinkle of soil in our unwashed vegetables, eating dirt has also been linked to pregnancy, some psychological conditions, and nutrient deficiencies, according to WebMD.
Pica, a type of eating disorder, describes the strong urge to eat items that aren’t food, with sufferers sometimes craving dirt, clay, chalk, and/or starch. Many pregnant women also may crave dirt, possibly because of the potential protection dirt can provide against some toxins and parasites, research suggests. Certain cultures also believe eating dirt can be good for you. However, as it stands, there’s very little concrete research supporting the benefits of eating dirt for regular ol’ humans.
According to Heathline, the risks of eating dirt may be more significant than any potential benefit, particularly if you’re pregnant. Soil can contain a whole host of harmful substances including heavy metals, parasites, even human waste. Geophagy can also interfere with your ability to digest necessary nutrients, with the clay in your stomach binding to iron, zinc, and other nutrients, increasing the risk for anemia. For a healthy snack, stick to a banana.