Deloitte’s chief futurist warns against letting AI blind you to other priorities

Artificial intelligence is fascinating and may well turn out to be the next big thing in the business world, but it might not deserve as much of your company’s attention as it’s currently dominating.
That’s according to Deloitte’s annual Tech Trends report, which assesses what’s hot now and what’s on the horizon for enterprise technology. For the past 15 years, the study has looked down the road to help businesses prepare for the future. And, as you might expect, AI gets plenty of attention this year. But instead of hitching itself to the AI bandwagon, Deloitte cautions that the technology might be overshadowing other important issues.
“While Generative AI is the story of the hour . . . there’s a real risk in losing the plot,” Mike Bechtel, chief futurist at Deloitte, tells Fast Company. “Over-focusing on any one superhero technology tends to take the eye off the bigger picture.” That bigger picture includes, according to Bechtel, “human/computer interaction, compute, the business side of tech, cyber, [and] core modernization.” In other words, all the humdrum stuff that actually powers the world.
With this caveat in mind, the 2024 report still focuses heavily on AI, with some warnings for both skeptics and advocates.
AI is only going to be as good as the data it trains on, Bechtel says, which makes it essential that companies ensure their data is architected properly. The old adage of “garbage in, garbage out” isn’t strong enough in this burgeoning era.
“We’re entering a new era of ‘garbage in, garbage squared’,” he says. “Because AI, of all sorts, is a force multiplier—a funhouse mirror, of sorts—for whatever we humans put into it. If you feed it biased data, poorly tuned data, etc., you end up with weapons in the hands of children.”
The Deloitte report notes that many people fall into one of two camps: They’re either too eager to integrate the tech, or not excited enough about its potential benefits. Some are so skeptical that they’re unwilling to experiment with the technology, putting themselves behind the competition. Others run “whole hog to the tech like six year olds mobbing a soccer ball,” Bechtel says, utilizing it just because it’s buzzy and not because it solves a specific issue the company is facing.