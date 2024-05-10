Tesla will spend $500 million on the Supercharger network after firing the team

Tesla will spend more than $500 million this year to expand its fast-charging network, CEO Elon Musk said on Friday, days after abruptly laying off employees who were running the business.

“Just to reiterate: Tesla will spend well over $500M expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of NEW chargers this year,” Musk said in a post on his social media platform X.

“That’s just on new sites and expansions, not counting operations costs, which are much higher,” he said.

After the layoffs last week, Musk said Tesla planned to expand the Supercharger network but at a slower pace for new locations.