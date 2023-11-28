The 6 next big things in AI and data for 2023

BY Mark Sullivan3 minute read

One year ago, the appearance of OpenAI’s ChatGPT set off an AI arms race among Big Tech companies. Now it also has corporate America scrambling to reengineer key business functions, with machine learning playing a central role. Amid a fog of AI hype, however, the application of the technology in business is still very much a work in progress. While many efforts remain in the realm of R&D, some intrepid companies are helping push AI toward paying dividends in the near term.

Ada

For harnessing GPT-4 in customer service

Launching in 2016, Ada was early to the AI party. The company, which automates customer service, was quick to build on new large language models developed by OpenAI; now its platform powers support options for names such as Meta, Verizon, and Shopify. This year, it created a system that allows enterprises to build a single AI assistant that works on both messaging and voice channels. GitHub

For helping to remove the drudgery from coding

More than 100 million developers use the GitHub code repository to help them write software. And more than a million of them now use Copilot, the company’s AI-powered coding assistant, to autocomplete code and even generate it from scratch based on requests expressed in simple language. With the launch of Copilot-X this year, GitHub expanded the reach of its assistant to more parts of the coding process. It also integrated the chatbot into the editing environments of popular development tools such as Visual Studio. Nvidia

For putting AI image production in the cloud

The current AI boom is highly dependent on chips made by one company: Nvidia. Enterprises and AI companies have been scrambling this year to get their hands on enough Nvidia GPUs to power their models. Now the company has created its own image-creation models, trained using licensed images from Shutterstock and Getty Images, and offered as a cloud service called Nvidia Picasso. Customers can use these on-demand models as the basis for their own image-generation apps.

Runway

For pushing the envelope on AI-generated video

The next frontier beyond AI-generated images is AI-generated video, the key focus of New York–based startup Runway. Some of the past year’s most impressive text- and image-prompted video was created by Runway’s models, which have made real progress toward higher-quality and longer-duration video output. This year, the company started a new entertainment and production division that will act as a production partner for creators and producers who want to use AI-generate video. Runway says its tools have already been used by the producers of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the hit movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. Sony

For enabling computer vision systems

Sony, long a major player in camera and sensor chips, has developed a platform called AITRIOS that helps companies deploy power-efficient sensor systems that feed visual data to AI models. For example, a retailer might deploy a network of Sony sensors near its inventory, then feed the resulting visual data to an AI model in the cloud for analysis. Much of the computer vision processing is done locally on the sensor chip, which lightens the load of data sent to the model in the cloud. In 2023, Sony focused on bringing the technology to the logistics and smart city industries. Sourcegraph

For building an assistant that knows your code

AI coding assistants have become an important part of the workflows used by many software developers. Sourcegraph enabled the large language models underpinning its Cody assistant to train on the specific large codebases used within the user’s organization, not just external codebases. This added context is part of the reason why Cody is used within four of the five “FAANG” tech giants, as well as at Uber and Databricks.

