Deloitte’s chief futurist warns against letting AI blind you to other priorities

Artificial intelligence is fascinating and may well turn out to be the next big thing in the business world, but it might not deserve as much of your company’s attention as it’s currently dominating.

That’s according to Deloitte’s annual Tech Trends report, which assesses what’s hot now and what’s on the horizon for enterprise technology. For the past 15 years, the study has looked down the road to help businesses prepare for the future. And, as you might expect, AI gets plenty of attention this year. But instead of hitching itself to the AI bandwagon, Deloitte cautions that the technology might be overshadowing other important issues.

“While Generative AI is the story of the hour . . . there’s a real risk in losing the plot,” Mike Bechtel, chief futurist at Deloitte, tells Fast Company. “Over-focusing on any one superhero technology tends to take the eye off the bigger picture.” That bigger picture includes, according to Bechtel, “human/computer interaction, compute, the business side of tech, cyber, [and] core modernization.” In other words, all the humdrum stuff that actually powers the world.

With this caveat in mind, the 2024 report still focuses heavily on AI, with some warnings for both skeptics and advocates.