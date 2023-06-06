3 things I learned by trying Apple’s Vision Pro headset (and 3 I didn’t)

More than any consumer technology before it, mixed reality does not lend itself to effective demos in plain old physical reality. After all, the whole point is to create uniquely immersive first-person experiences that transcend the two-dimensional nature of most computing interfaces.
Even if Apple prefers the term “spatial computing,” its new Vision Pro headset is most definitely a mixed-reality device. So there was only so much the company could convey about the much-awaited product during its canned-video WWDC keynote on Tuesday morning—a fact it acknowledged a couple of times during the event.
Later, in my WWDC visit to Apple Park, however, I got to try the Vision Pro for myself. After going through a fitting process—I turned my eyeglasses over to someone who stuck them in a machine to reverse-engineer my prescription—I spent about a half hour stepping through the Vision Pro’s features with a couple of Apple employees. During this guided tour, I browsed through photos that floated in front of me—and, in the case of a panoramic landscape scene, surrounded me in a breathtaking you-are-there effect. I made a FaceTime call with another Vision Pro user. I got glimpses of what baseball, movies, and wildlife will look like to Vision Pro users, and even managed to avoid being stomped on by a dinosaur in VR.
With the headset still a work in progress—Apple says it will go on sale in early 2024—I didn’t get to explore every aspect of the product. For example, the demo didn’t include voice input, just hand gestures. Neither did I see EyeSight—the seemingly weird bit of technology that renders a Vision Pro wearer’s eyes on an exterior screen, with the goal of making the headset less of a barrier between users and others they interact with in physical space. And while I saw 3D photos and videos shot with a Vision Pro, I couldn’t take any myself.
With all that in mind, you shouldn’t mistake what follows for a product review. But I’d like to tell you why using Vision Pro got me excited about its potential, even though its prospects remain shrouded in uncertainty.
$3,500 of tech makes a huge difference
The Vision Pro’s starting price will be 10 times that of the highest-end version of the most popular VR headset, Meta’s Quest 2. That gave Apple the freedom to cram its device with advanced processors, display tech, cameras, and sensors that go beyond anything ever seen in a consumer product in this category. That investment has paid off in multiple ways. The 28-megapixel visual experience makes the Quest 2 look like a Nintendo DS: It’s the first form of mixed reality I’ve seen that I could imagine myself using for hours on end. The 3D effect charmed me despite my abiding 3D skepticism. And the way you interact with what you see—the headset tracks where your eyes are looking and detects hand gestures without requiring you to raise your arms—worked darn close to flawlessly from the moment I started using it.
Maybe Meta could achieve something comparable if it gave itself the kind of budget a $3,500 product affords. But it’s Apple that made that audacious move, and I understand its decision far better after seeing the results for myself.