Gen Z hackers created a sophisticated new playbook for cyberattacks

There’s a new generation of hackers in town. Brought up with digital currency, skilled at social engineering, and aided by online resources their predecessors could only dream of, young internet raiders—some still teenagers—are finding creative ways to rob some of the world’s largest firms and making off with eye-popping sums.

Since late last year, more than 100 organizations, from Comcast to Clorox to Grubhub, have been targeted by a hacking group known as Scattered Spider, also known as Muddled Libra or UNC3944, whose members authorities believe are between just 17 and 22 years old. The group grabbed headlines last month after breaching the systems of MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, snarling some of Las Vegas’ biggest hotels for days and extracting a reported $15 million ransom from Caesars. MGM, which refused to pay the ransom, reported a $100 million loss from the attack.

The attackers, said to be native English speakers, reportedly used details from MGM employees’ social media profiles to impersonate them in carefully planned phone calls, tricking the company’s help desk into bypassing multifactor authentication and granting access to company applications and websites. Once inside, they stole more data and credentials before immobilizing MGM’s systems unless the gambling giant paid up.

Cybersecurity experts say the attack was notable because it didn’t rely on malware to make the initial intrusion. “The majority of this attack was done using legitimate remote access tools, legitimate software that’s already on the endpoints, and logging in with the regular credentials of a user who was supposed to be there,” says Andy Thompson, an offensive tech researcher at CyberArk. Only in the final steps of the attack did the group deploy ransomware, which was created by another affiliated hacking gang called AlphV/BlackCat.