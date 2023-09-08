Roblox is announcing a series of changes it hopes will boost its popularity among developers and content creators.

The gaming platform is expanding its marketplace for 3D in-game items, currently limited to a select set of roughly 1,500 authorized vendors, to users at large, provided they can pass an ID check. The company envisions that change will allow a more diverse range of virtual goods to be sold on the platform.

“The win for everybody is now any person who plays Roblox can become a creator and sell their goods,” says chief product officer Manuel Bronstein. “We’re all as users going to be able to find more ways to represent ourselves and our avatars.”

The move is enabled by features like vendor ID verification—which will allow vendors who violate the rules to be identified and banned—and fraud detection to keep users safe from offensive and inappropriate items.