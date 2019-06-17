Embracing open source could be a big competitive advantage for businesses

As companies chase the transformational technologies that will deliver exponential returns, they should turn their attention from the “what” to the “how.” One type of software underpins many of the most exciting, cutting-edge innovations today, including AI, cloud, blockchain, and quantum computing: open source.

The concept of open source is not new. The free exchange of technological information predates computers and, throughout modern history, has fueled innovation across not just computing but also manufacturing. Open source code has existed for decades, can be harnessed quickly to deliver meaningful business results, and can drive progress beyond our office walls, contributing to the greater good.

Open source plays a vital role in democratizing new technologies by creating communities dedicated to advancing them. And the results of the collective development across those communities are far greater than the sum of their parts. No single organization, regardless of how vast the armies of developers it employs are, can match the pace of innovation that open source offers. As Jim Zemlin, the executive director of the Linux Foundation, says: “Linux is the only software that changes nine times an hour.”

A competitive advantage through collaboration

For businesses, committing to open technologies isn’t merely wide-eyed altruism: it’s a clear-eyed business strategy. In fact, the vast majority of Fortune 500 companies consume open source at some level or another. From the space program, to cryptocurrency, to gaming, open source has taken industries by storm.

The appeal of open source for businesses is undeniable. Open source increases data portability and interoperability and makes it easier for businesses to move between frameworks and use the best tools for the task at hand. With nearly half of all developers worldwide already contributing to a community-based open source project, and even more believing that all developers should contribute code to some open source project, we’ve only begun to see the extent to which open source can serve as an engine for growth, innovation, and competitive advantage.

While open source is certainly enjoying a moment in the spotlight, there’s much to be done to ensure a thriving future for open source innovation. At IBM Think 2019, RedMonk cofounder Steve O’Grady said “the future success of open source is neither guaranteed nor inevitable.” This is true.

There are three simple guidelines we must follow to promote and safeguard open source innovation: contributing as much as we take; deepening our commitment to open governance; and collaborating openly, even with competitors, to drive innovation for the entire ecosystem. Looking at each of these more closely, there are some immediate steps that innovation leaders can take.