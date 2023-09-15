Vegas casinos are still reeling from a massive cyberattack

Some of the biggest hotels on the Las Vegas strip have been hobbled for five days now, following a cyberattack on MGM Resorts that has inconvenienced travelers and ramped up the day-to-day stresses of hotel employees. And, for now at least, there’s no apparent end in sight.

Lines to check into rooms at casinos ranging from the Excalibur to Aria were sometimes hours long, as reservations systems remained down most of the week (and are still slow). Guests have not been able to use digital keys to their rooms nor charge meals to their account. Many slot machines have been nonfunctional as well, and mobile check-in is not currently being offered.

Thousands of guests were inconvenienced, including Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, who, on Tuesday, was asked to write down her credit card information on a piece of paper when she finally got to the check-in desk. Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph were also impacted by the hacks, commemorating the occasion by posting a TikTok together.

MGM did not respond to Fast Company’s request for comment, but in a social media post Thursday, the company said, “We continue to work diligently to resolve our cybersecurity issue while addressing individual guest needs promptly.” All shows are proceeding as scheduled, the company said, and the investigation as to how much guest information might have been taken is “ongoing.”