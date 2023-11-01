Figma’s future is about far more than design—or getting acquired

On September 15, 2022, Adobe made an announcement that took the tech world’s breath away, yet somehow had a whiff of inevitability to it. The software behemoth, long known for its acquisitiveness, had agreed to buy Figma, the wildly popular web-based platform for interface design, for $20 billion. The merger faced immediate resistance from Figma fans, who worried about the product’s fate as an arm of Adobe. Many on Wall Street were doubtful for their own reasons, finding the price tag—the biggest ever for a venture-backed startup and twice Figma’s most recent valuation—too high.

A month after news of the deal broke, I caught up with Figma cofounder and CEO Dylan Field. He had just made an onstage cameo at Adobe’s Max creativity conference in Los Angeles. Pointing to Figma’s FigJam whiteboarding tool as evidence of his company’s broader ambitions, he told me that people who thought Adobe was spending $20 billion to buy a design product had only a superficial understanding of what was next for Figma. “Creativity is the new productivity, and FigJam, that’s only the start—there’s so much more we can expand into,” he declared. Sensing that he was enjoying being playfully oblique, I asked him if he cared to spell out exactly what he meant. “Probably not, because I don’t know yet,” he replied. “We’re figuring it out.” More than a year later, Figma is still figuring it out as an independent company—one with 1,300 employees, up from 800 when the acquisition was announced. In February, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Department of Justice was preparing a suit to block the merger on antitrust grounds, a reflection of Adobe’s already dominant position in software for creative professionals. Though no such case has been filed, agencies in the U.K. and EU have since announced their own probes. Originally expected to close by the end of this year, the transaction is apparently destined for further regulatory slog akin to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which took 21 months from announcement to completion.

Regardless of what happens to the deal, a lot is riding on the future of Figma. Much like Adobe’s most iconic product, Photoshop, its influence on the world can’t be summed up by how many users it has (a figure Figma doesn’t disclose in any event). In just a few years, it’s become part of the oxygen that tech-company design teams breathe: Among the big names on its customer roster are Airbnb, Dropbox, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify, Slack, Square, Stripe, Uber, and Zoom. Whether we know it or not, we all live inside stuff created on its platform. Figma has become so beloved among designers that it can be easy to think of where it’s going purely in terms of what it might portend for the design community. That’s equally true whether you regard the planned acquisition by Adobe with dread or at least cautious optimism—or are just waiting to see what unfolds. But as Field argued when I talked to him at Adobe Max, doing so underestimates the company and its potential to leave an even bigger imprint on far wider swaths of how work gets done. Conquering design might be less of an end game than a toehold. Last June, I asked Field again what he’d meant by creativity being the new productivity. He told me he preferred to remain “a little mysterious” about the concept. But then he riffed on how a ChatGPT-style text prompt could open up creative tools to a vastly wider audience.

