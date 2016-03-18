Adobe XD Is A Slick UX Design Tool With Zero Learning Curve

While Adobe has been known for its desktop suite of software rooted in steep learning curves, the company’s latest product released this week—Adobe XD (which stands for Experience Design)—has all of the instantaneous wireframing prowess of the impressive iPad app Adobe Comp, plus options to create interactive prototypes of websites and apps. The result is an app that can take you from a blank canvas to a custom app simulation in, literally, just a few minutes.

And its toolbar has just seven buttons.

Originally dubbed Project Comet, Adobe graduated its beta test to the new product Adobe XD version 0.5 earlier this week. That v0.5 name, coupled with the fact that Adobe XD is free to download and use at the moment, seems like a tacit admission that Adobe’s new product is far from finished. But even now, it has loads of features that make it tempting to try.

The software is organized into two tabs. One is Design. The other is Prototype.

In Design, you build your layouts. Just click and drag to make any shapes, and as you add more to the page, Adobe will show you cues of which corners line up and when you reach equal spacing. This is pretty standard stuff. But there are a lot of tricks inside: A tool called “repeat grid” allows you to perfectly duplicate your wireframes across pages. Want to round off the corners of any box? Just click on a special anchor point and pull. To add a photo, drag and drop it from your desktop, and it will resize within whatever bounding box you’ve built. And if you find that you need a custom button—such as a map marker—that you’d forgotten to design, you could hop over to Illustrator and build it, or you could just use Adobe XD’s shape design tools to quickly create one (you can even add a drop shadow—ooohhhhhhhhh—don’t judge).

In Prototype, you actually give your images interactivity, and build the button-linked workflow of your whole app or website. This user interface is particularly well-executed. All you do is click an object (that’s any image on the screen, such as a shopping cart icon), and a little arrow appears beside it. You drag this arrow over to the screen of your choice. It’s now linked. You can also set and time some basic animated transitions in this sequence, so you can get a feel for how the UI will really look and feel in motion. Once all of this work is done, you can hit the record button to tap through your app and export the results to share the demo.