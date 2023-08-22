Canva embraced generative AI—now it’s changing the way people work

Canva’s swift pivot to artificial intelligence caught even the technoscenti by surprise. Over the course of a few months in the second half of 2022, the graphic design platform integrated generative AI across all facets of its product line, from design, image, and text generation to photo, audio, and video editing. Of course, for the team at Canva, Fast Company’s 2023 Design Company of the Year, the transformation had been in the works for years.

[Image: Canva]

“It’s not like we turned it on overnight,” says Canva cofounder and chief product officer Cameron Adams. The process began about six years ago, he recalls, when his team deployed machine learning to make design recommendations based on customers’ past choices. Then, in February 2021, Canva bought Kaleido AI, the developer of a plug-in for AI-automated photo background removal, which quickly became one of the creative suite’s most popular features.

[Image: Canva]

Canva wanted AI to become a copilot for every task, from project ideation to final execution, Adams says, “a little assistant sitting up to the side that’s there when you need it.” Today, AI has permeated Canva’s entire product suite, with capabilities like Magic Design (which saves users hours of work by conjuring custom templates based on a single image or selected style) and the new Beat Sync (which automatically edits users’ video content to any music track). Canva’s mission has always been to democratize design, and its new AI-powered tools are further “unlocking new types of creativity,” Adams says.

