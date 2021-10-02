5 reasons to get excited for the new season of ‘SNL’ this weekend

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Ladies and gentleman . . . the weekend, a time for quiet reflection and also the return of America’s longest-running, most polarizing sketch-comedy institution, Saturday Night Live.

advertisement

advertisement

As the venerable show nears its 50th year of existence—this season will be lucky number 47—it’s tough to say who exactly SNL is even for anymore, beyond us comedy nerds who watch it like a sport. The teens have TikTok, while twenty- and thirty-somethings have, well, TikTok, and generally seem to prefer more niche, non-topical sketch shows these days, like I Think You Should Leave. Every demographic has endless other options for funny shows to cue up on a pandemic Saturday night, from Black Monday to What We Do in the Shadows, and beyond. And yet SNL is still here for them all, regardless, producing enough viral videos and surfacing enough new comedic talent to remain relevant even as tastes and viewing habits continue to change. Here are a handful of reasons to get excited about the new season, even if you checked out of the show somewhere around David S. Pumpkins.

advertisement

1. Expect to see more from breakout talent Over the past couple seasons, newcomers Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman have emerged as extraordinary performers. Fineman’s flawless command of impersonations and Yang’s (Emmy-nominated) range and commitment have elevated their profiles, and now they have the titles to go with them. Over the summer, show Svengali Lorne Michaels promoted both featured players to full cast member status, meaning they’ll be making even more star turns than before. Look for more of Fineman’s Britney Spears in the days to come, as well as more incisive LGBTQ-centric sketches like the incredible Sara Lee barnburner from Harry Styles’ episode, which Yang starred in and also wrote. 2. Savvy choices for new cast members Sometimes SNL has a major overhaul of its cast, as in season 39, when it brought on six new performers, and sometimes the show merely does some surgical tinkering. This year, it’s the latter, but the tinkering is top notch. Welcome to the cast! Aristotle Athari

James Austin Johnson

Sarah Sherman pic.twitter.com/n36tKsxhRE — SNL is back October 2! (@nbcsnl) September 27, 2021

advertisement

advertisement