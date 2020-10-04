SNL’s debate sketch is everything you don’t like about ‘SNL’ now

As you may have heard, the President of the United States tested positive for COVID-19 , right at the finish line of an election that has come to be defined by America’s response to COVID-19.

Jost and his fellow co-writer and anchor Michael Che did an admirable job of rolling with the knockout punch to whatever they had prepared for Update. It’s not unusual, especially in the Trump era, for some late-breaking event to change the makeup of this segment of the show. Weekend Update is often the designated area for acknowledging whatever just happened in the news.

“The following is a re-broadcast of Tuesday’s presidential debate. Even though Tuesday feels like 100 days ago. We thought it was important to see it again, since it might be the only presidential debate.”

What follows is a bracing 13:40’s worth of crushingly familiar reenactment of a thing that was punishing to watch in the first place. All the beats are there. In case you missed the debate, they are as follows: Moderator Chris Wallace failed to stop Trump from continuously interrupting Biden, who was often cogent but sometimes not quite. At one point, Trump refused to condemn white supremacists, and at another, Biden told him, “Will you shut up, man.” The latter moment is recreated in its entirety on SNL, with no joke added, fetching an applause break from the studio audience—the essence of what’s called “clapter.”

A lot of the anticipation around this episode—the show’s first one back in the studio since March—focused on the addition of Jim Carrey to the cast this season, playing Joe Biden for as long as need be. Carrey is squirrelly and slithery in his performance, with an approximation of the former Vice President’s vocal tics that borders on uncanny. However, whatever magnetism Carrey brings to the role is canceled out by its utter redundancy. With three new hires over the summer, SNL currently has its largest cast in show history—with 15 repertory players and five featured ones. Surely, somebody in this group could do Biden justice and lessen the sinking feeling that each episode of SNL in the Trump era constitutes an all-hands-on-deck comedy emergency, in which marquee names like Carrey, Robert De Niro, and Ben Stiller are noble first responders.

For his part as Trump, Alec Baldwin just looks bored and resigned. He doesn’t seem to like doing this any more than many of us do. Maybe it’s too much money to turn down. Maybe Baldwin craves the spotlight more than his 2014 vow to retire from public life suggested at the time. Or maybe he likes the feeling of being part of someone’s idea of The Resistance. Either way, we appear to be stuck with him until at least the end of this election cycle.

While Carrey’s Biden gets some funny old-timey lingo to chew on (“This joker’s raising a little monkey dust,”), the main joke of this iteration of the character is Biden’s difficulty maintaining a façade of calm. It’s one of a few nods that the writers take toward an objective, liver-spots-and-all portrayal. To wit, Biden amusingly admits that he’s not ready for the debate up front, saying “I’ve got the beginning of 46 thoughts.” It’s true that Biden verged on incoherent a few times during the debate, with responses that were either incomplete or difficult to follow. But none of the show’s fair nods to Biden’s deficits could have prepared me for the epic “both sides”-ing the sketch reached at its utter nadir.

Eventually, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris enters the fray, in a deus ex machin–huh? moment, immediately coded as a mommy figure to the two equally misbehaving childish debaters. No premise is offered to justify Harris’ appearance here, other than that Maya Rudolph has a contract this season. She’s there to compound the sentiment that both sides are responsible for this debate’s descent into unwatchability, an idea that some major media outlets ran with this week, and flip it through pandering gender dynamics. “America needs a WAP: a Woman As President” Harris says, referring to the Cardi B hit, featuring this week’s musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. That America should absolutely throw the keys to some female leadership is undeniable. But presenting these supposedly equally juvenile debate performances as proof is asinine, a graduate from the school of “Hire More Women Guards“-level corporate feminism.