The moment of Biden’s first 100 days that secretly helped him the most

President Biden’s first 100 days in office, a milestone he reached this week, had its fair share of ups and downs—including one very memorable down in an upward direction.

To be clear, a man of Biden’s advanced years falling down is not inherently funny, and any condition that makes a person more inclined to fall down is never funny. However, the cartoonish way Biden went down, and especially the amount of times he kept falling, puts it firmly into slapstick territory. Late-night comedy shows certainly seemed to think so, anyway. “This week kinda felt like Biden on those stairs,” Colin Jost said during Saturday Night Live. “You thought it had to get better, but then it got repeatedly worse.” Seth Meyers joked about it, too, and so did Jimmy Fallon as well as Stephen Colbert. Jimmy Kimmel would’ve probably gotten a joke in as well, but his show was in reruns that week. Perhaps he’ll crack one later, though. Biden’s fall was so singularly wince-worthy, it has the potential to be a running gag for years to come. For instance, Meyers revisited it as a punchline a month after his initial joke, while taking Biden to task on the refugee controversy. These hosts likely weren’t just glad to prove that they’re perfectly capable of making fun of presidents whose names aren’t Donald Trump; they’re probably also grateful that this president is already giving them material.

