‘SNL’ is having a post-Trump renaissance, despite what you may have heard

During a chaotic few weeks that saw an Afghanistan troop-withdrawal order, a Republican intra-party cancel-culture fiasco , major shifts in CDC guidelines on COVID-19, and a horrendous tipping point in the Gaza Strip conflict, one of the most enduring conversation topics was . . . Elon Musk’s episode of Saturday Night Live .

The lead-up to the show, its immediate aftermath, and Musk’s subsequent actions around crypto all generated separate, connected discourses. But one thread woven throughout the entire saga—by Musk’s fans and critics alike—was the burning fact of SNL‘s irrelevance and overall state of disrepair. A lot of folks felt compelled to express either that the show hasn’t been funny in years or that they haven’t watched it in years, twin sentiments that cancel each other out. All this slander is a shame, however, because at least in this critic’s eyes, coming out of the Trump era, SNL has quietly become about as strong as it’s ever been.

Trump’s presidency started out as both a gift and a curse for the preeminent late-night comedy show, but it quickly curdled into just a curse. Too much was happening in the news, all the time, and it was often either too stupid or too terrifying to see rehashed in thunderingly redundant cold-open sketches each week. Trump proved intermittently great for SNL‘s ratings, but by 2020, audiences seemed burnt out on all the attendant turmoil reflected on the show, even beyond their exhaustion with Alec Baldwin’s noxious impersonation.

Only the first handful of the current season’s 18 episodes aired before America voted Trump out, though. While the Chris Rock-hosted premiere felt like more of the same, with high-profile pinch hitters such as Jim Carrey and 15-minute cold opens recapping yet another political debate, something had shifted within the show. More Trump-related material seemed to focus on less-explored topics such as the self-serving liberal pageantry around the then-president. One election PSA featured the cast posing as voters, voicing concern about just what the hell they would even talk about if Trump were no longer president—a question that some cynically minded viewers (and the writer of this article) might have wondered about the show itself.