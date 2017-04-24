Watching The David S. Pumpkins Episode of “SNL” Is Just Painful Now

Sleep paralysis is a phenomenon where, in the midst of falling asleep, one experiences terrifying hallucinations, along with an inability to move. I’ve never personally endured this physiological punishment before, but over the weekend I did re-watch the penultimate pre-election Saturday Night Live , which aired in place of a new episode, and it seems like pretty much the same deal.

It’s heartbreaking to look back, knowing what we know now, as America’s flagship political satire machine takes a distorted snapshot of that moment. To watch the Tom Hanks-hosted episode now is to feel trapped without motor function, no way to warn everybody involved that they will regret all of this. No way to tell Kate McKinnon that in a few short weeks, she’ll be back on this stage, singing “Hallelujah” in somber elegy. No way to tell them all that the future they don’t seem to bother fearing anymore is even worse than they probably imagined.

The fact that the instant classic David S. Pumpkins sketch holds up is little balm from the mental trauma of watching the cold open debate sketch again–a relic from an alternate timeline.

Could this certainty really have been the prevailing sentiment last fall? Did we all really assume that the Access Hollywood tape had finally defanged Donald Trump for keeps, and that election night itself was just a formality? Those attitudes are on full display in the opening gambit, a rehashing of the third and final presidential debate. (It was the one in which Trump called Clinton a “nasty woman,” prompting an immediate sea change in countless Twitter handles.)

While there are some sharp jabs at the way Clinton deflects questions about her emails to bring the conversation back to Trump’s many glaring deficiencies, overall the vibe here is: premature victory lap. Kate McKinnon smiles and mugs like she can’t believe her luck at how outlandish and unpresidential her opponent behaves, and the extent to which this whole thing is in the bag. We at home are supposed to laugh and breathe a sigh of relief, soaking up all the righteous self-congratulations in a way the show would end up parodying later on.

“Now we have to turn to the big story of the week,” Tom Hanks as moderator Chris Wallace says at one point. “Mr. Trump, it’s becoming very clear: you’re probably going to lose.”

“Correct,” Alec Baldwin as Trump admits.