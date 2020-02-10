Luke Perry was absent from the Oscars’ In Memoriam montage—and his fans are mad

The Oscars come under fire every year for some transgression or another. Naturally, this year’s 92nd Academy Awards was no different. Complaints usually revolve around the host, lack of diversity, or movies and actors who have been snubbed. There was no host last night, there was more visibility for people of color, women, and the queer community, and Parasite made history, but there was one major snub that people are not happy about: Luke Perry was not featured in the In Memoriam montage.

When Billie Eilish and Finneas took the stage to perform “Yesterday” in tribute to those we lost last year and earlier this year (including Kobe Bryant), Perry’s face was nowhere to be seen. What makes things worse is that Perry—who died of a stroke last year at age 52—appeared with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Picture nominee Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Obviously, the Academy Awards has to fit its programming within specific time confines, which is why everyone can’t be featured (and why, every year, there is outcry over omissions). It’s unlikely Perry was intentionally snubbed (and the same goes for horror legend Sid Haig and Disney darling Cameron Boyce, also absent from the In Memoriam montage). Still, it’s a pretty puzzling oversight.

Fans of the late actor were not happy

Wait a minute? Let me see if I'm understanding this…the Oscars had a memoriam and somehow Luke Perry was excluded despite that he's in one of the nominated films?! pic.twitter.com/3nth2skJHp — ericastwilight (@ericastwilight) February 10, 2020

I got you, luke perry pic.twitter.com/a8GhkPHJrk — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) February 10, 2020

I missed the In Memoriam and just read that they left out Luke Perry and my rage cannot be quantified. -H pic.twitter.com/AvEKZNyg0o — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, fans pointed out other snubs