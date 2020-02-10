advertisement
advertisement
  • 9:50 am

Luke Perry was absent from the Oscars’ In Memoriam montage—and his fans are mad

The late actor was noticeably missing from the list of names of people who passed away—even though he had a supporting role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

Luke Perry was absent from the Oscars’ In Memoriam montage—and his fans are mad
[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]
By Starr Rhett Rocque2 minute Read

The Oscars come under fire every year for some transgression or another. Naturally, this year’s 92nd Academy Awards was no different. Complaints usually revolve around the host, lack of diversity, or movies and actors who have been snubbed. There was no host last night, there was more visibility for people of color, women, and the queer community, and Parasite made history, but there was one major snub that people are not happy about: Luke Perry was not featured in the In Memoriam montage. 

advertisement
advertisement

When Billie Eilish and Finneas took the stage to perform “Yesterday” in tribute to those we lost last year and earlier this year (including Kobe Bryant), Perry’s face was nowhere to be seen. What makes things worse is that Perrywho died of a stroke last year at age 52appeared with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Picture nominee Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 Obviously, the Academy Awards has to fit its programming within specific time confines, which is why everyone can’t be featured (and why, every year, there is outcry over omissions). It’s unlikely Perry was intentionally snubbed (and the same goes for horror legend Sid Haig and Disney darling Cameron Boyce, also absent from the In Memoriam montage). Still, it’s a pretty puzzling oversight.

Fans of the late actor were not happy

Meanwhile, fans pointed out other snubs 

advertisement

And then there was that person who wishes everyone would just calm down and back away from the keyboard 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life