The best wine glasses, champagne flutes, and barware to celebrate–whatever

According to the numbers, 3o0 million bottles of champagne or are consumed per year (and that’s exclusively accounting for the stuff made in the region of Champagne in France). In the U.S. we spend more than $240 million a year on wine, beer, and cocktails. Add it all up and you can come to a pretty clear conclusion: we like to celebrate.
And we believe that each occasion deserves a toast with glasses, stemware, and barware that is as lovely as the joy of celebration. So whether you prefer traditional champagne flutes, enjoy sipping wine from stemless glasses, or just want to drink your water out of an extra-fancy highball, we selected the perfect sets to make your toasts with.
The Complete Drink Bundle from Snowe
Don’t know where to start with your drinkware? How about everywhere. This set from Snowe (one of the first houseware brands to construct their brand narrative around user experience and a proponent of Dieter Rams’s 10 principles of design) covers it all, simply and beautifully. The bundle includes 8 stemless wine glasses, 8 short tumblers, 8 white wine glasses, 8 red wine glasses, 8 champagne flutes, 1 carafe, 1 spirit decanter, and one ice bucket—all immaculately crafted. ($595)
La Rochère Double Old-Fashioned Bistro Glasses
Perfect for gin and tonic, beer, or an artfully-poured La Croix, these vintage-inspired glasses are reminiscent of a Parisian café’s finest, thanks to their sturdy construction and understated ornate design. ($77, set of 6)
Monti Champagne Flutes
For anyone who prefers a sleek and modern look for their stemless champagne flutes, we introduce your new favorites. These architectural flutes never look stuffy, and are specially designed to keep your bubbly at its bubbliest. ($50, set of 2)
Bormioli Rocco Vintage-Inspired Italian Cocktail Glasses
Does your entire bar need a makeover? Look no further than these timeless (and shockingly affordable) Italian cocktail glasses, inspired by vintage shapes that you rarely see on shelves anymore—such as Nick and Nora, rounded martini, and stemmed fizz glasses. You’ll have your guests ogling over these. ($100, set of 16)
Antique Painted Champagne Stems
Perfect for tastemakers who love that luxe antique look, but are sick of searching for the perfect set of vintage champagne stems, these one-of-a-kind 19th century stems are hand-painted enamel rose motifs and gilded accents and are as special as every reason you’ll have to celebrate over the years. ($2,289, set of 12)
Iittalia Essence Red Wine Glasses
For those who prefer sipping a nice cab sauv or merlot and can do without the bubbles and bourbon, these Finnish-designed, thin-lipped wine glasses are perfect for both everyday pours and special reserved bottles alike. ($40, set of 2)
Fortessa Tableware Solutions Schott Zweisel Wine Glasses
Although stemless wine glasses are deemed as less-traditional (and potentially problematic by some sommeliers), there are some of us who are suckers for the casual, well-designed, convenient nature of a stemless wine glass. I see you. And here is a set made of crystal glass that will leave anyone impressed by the sleek design (I mean, look at those angles). ($60, set of 6)
1950s Hollow Stem Glass Coupes
Have dreams of partying like Gatsby and Daisy? These vintage champagne coupes have East Egg written all over them. And although they were made in the 1950s (not the roaring twenties), the delicate curves and thin glass make them timeless. ($175, set of 4)
La Rochère Verone Highball
These highball glasses from La Rochère are perfect for any bevvy—from a nonalcoholic cordial to your favorite Collins recipe. Marked with a modern take on a classic Almond pattern (popular in the 19th century), these highball glasses elevate your iced beverages with a new twist on an old design. ($65, set of 6)
Zwiesel 1872 Classic Champagne Flutes
Want to toast with a special someone in the most sophisticated style? These flutes were specifically designed in 1872 to make your prosecco, cava, or champagne look just as good as it tastes. These are the kind of glasses you’ll want to keep in the family. ($140, set of 2)
Looking for more goodies and gadgets? Check out our handpicked suggestions.
- The best winter coats for men
- The best winter boots for men
- The best winter boots for women
- The best winter coats for women
- The ultimate gift guide for people with good taste
- 17 cozy gifts to buy your loved ones (or yourself) this holiday
- The ultimate gift guide for fitness buffs, as curated by Peloton
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.