The best gifts for fitness buffs, according to Peloton employees

Ahead of its September IPO, in 2019 indoor cycling behemoth Peloton moved beyond the bike. Founded in 2012 by tech exec John Foley (who previously ran Barnes & Noble’s e-commerce business), Peloton expanded its offerings to sell treadmills as well as yoga, strength training, and meditation classes taught by superstar instructors that can be streamed on a phone or laptop in the comfort of your home. So who better to offer advice on what to gift the fitness buff in your life than Peloton employees? Here are their top picks of presents this season.

NOBULL High-Top Trainer (pictured above)

“These trainers are super functional. They keep me very stable in my powerlifting workouts, the material is comfortable, and they just look great—even when I wear them outside of the gym.” —Akshay Kashyap, senior machine learning engineer ($139)

Hyperice Hypervolt

“With interchangeable heads for different types of pressure, this massage gun is a great recovery tool for sore muscles. It’s an ideal gift because it’s indulgent enough that people might not buy it for themselves.” —Aditi Shah, yoga instructor ($349)

Yes. Optimistic Snowboard

“Sometimes, nothing beats being outdoors in the winter, enjoying the fresh mountain air and shredding up the slopes.” —Yony Feng, CTO and CIO ($669.95)

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

“The Fit2 Pro allows me to leave my phone at home during workouts and stream playlists through my headphones. It records my speed and location and works with my favorite apps.” —Adrian West, senior engineering program manager ($199)