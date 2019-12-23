The 7 best men’s winter boots that you can wear to the office

In the winter, boots have a big job. Gone are the days when you can traipse down the streets and gallivant through parks with only a pair of sneakers protecting your toes. Winter calls for boots that can navigate sloppy, slushy, and slick sidewalks during blustery and frigid weather—ideally without looking like you’ve just come from an arctic expedition when you get where you’re going. We rounded up our favorite winter boots that we wear ourselves, as well as new boots with the most innovative slip-saving and foot-warming tech—all featuring great design that adds a professional look to your winter wardrobe.

Church’s McFarlane Boot

For a boot that looks at home in a corner office but can navigate weather-worn streets, look no further than this classic design from English shoemaker Church’s, which has been cobbling luxury boots since 1873. The genuine leather McFarlane passes perfectly as a three-season boot (just wear wool socks on extra cold days!), but can still handle the slush of winter months with ease. ($670)

Sorel Cheyanne Metro Chelsea Boot

The duck boot got a sleek metro makeover. Meet the waterproof, eats-sidewalk-salt-for-breakfast take on a classic winter staple from Sorel—the Cheyanne Metro Chelsea Boot. Constructed of leather that will only look better with time, and vulcanized rubber that can take on any element, this is a duck boot that belongs anywhere. ($140)

Hoka One One x Opening Ceremony Tor Ultra Hi

For the active and high-fashion crowd comes a collaboration one might only dream of: the unisex Hoka One One x Opening Ceremony Tor Ultra High boot. These futuristic lookers utilize a stabilizing mid-cut design, full grain leather upper, and Megagrip Vibram soles to take on any environment, and can be waterproofed simply by adding the eVent waterproof bootie before wearing.($260)

Diemme Anatra Boot

If you’re a stickler for a more traditional winter boot look (but can happily let go of the clunkiness), Italian brand Diemme has done you a favor: stripped back the classic winter boot heft, injected a little European flair, and constructed a reliable shit-stomping boot that is sharp enough to venture into public with. ($269)

Dr. Martens 1460 WinterGrip Boots

For a winter boot that doesn’t require you wandering far from a normal (albeit, badass) everyday look, Dr. Martens winter-ready version of their famous 1460 design has your back. The winter-specific new features on your favorite combat boots include salt- and water-resistant leather, cozy microfiber lining, and WinterGrip outsoles suited for slippery ground. ($150)

Blundstone BL566 Boot

Blundstones are the go-anywhere, do-anything boot that we throw on to run errands, do chores, and even (dare I say it) go out in. They are an Australian classic that you can’t go wrong in. Our only suggestion: because these boots are unlined, we suggest wearing them with warm wool socks to stay comfortable on colder days (we love Smartwool’s). ($225)