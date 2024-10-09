Can Facebook win back Gen Z?

Facebook was born as a social networking tool exclusively for Harvard students. These days you’d be hard-pressed to find many U.S. college students on the platform.

Over the past decade, Facebook usership among U.S. teens dropped from 71% to 33%. A recently announced redesign attempts to recapture these young users, emphasizing already popular aspects like Groups and Marketplace while building a TikTok-style “Explore” page. Still, one redesign won’t collect that cache of lost Gen Z eyes.

How Facebook lost Gen Z

Once the cutting edge of technology, Facebook has been relegated to an old-world position by many Gen Zers. That’s evident in the gap among usership percentages: In 2023, only 33% of U.S. teens said they used Facebook, according to the Pew Research Center. Compare that to the U.S. adult populace, where Facebook is the second-most-popular social media app at 68%.

As a company, Facebook seems to recognize this decline. Back in May, it held an event focused on the “next 20 years” of the app. “We’re still for everyone,” said Tom Alison, Meta’s Facebook head, according to Mashable. “But we also recognize that in order to stay relevant, we have to build for . . . Gen Z.” (Meta did not respond to a request for comment.)