Red Lobster vastly underestimated how much shrimp people could eat—but it may still be a marketing win

Red Lobster’s biggest promotion might be gobbling up its profits and causing some concerns in the finance department, but it may still be a win for marketing.

The restaurant chain made headlines this week when it announced its Endless Shrimp deal was part of the reason it reported an $11 million operating loss in the most recent quarter. The Crustacean carnival has been around for 18 years and, like the return of McDonald’s McRib, is something fans of the chain eagerly anticipate. This year, Red Lobster decided to lean into that, offering the deal “all day, every day” instead of just on Mondays. People responded—vigorously.

“Something which was different from our expectations is the proportion of the people selecting this promotion was much higher compared to expectation,” Ludovic Garnier, chief financial officer of Thai Union Group (which owns a stake in Red Lobster), told investors on a call in November. Gorging on shrimp, in fact, became something of a viral trend on YouTube and TikTok, something that’s not typical for a chain facing falling sales and which closed several locations earlier this year. One diner, a competitive eater, showed himself eating 31 orders of shrimp and says he could have gone “a couple more hours . . . but I just don’t have any more time today.” He finished the meal (his birthday meal) with chocolate cake and ice cream, but confessed he would have preferred another 15 or 20 orders of shrimp.

And another TikToker spent four hours downing shellfish, with the video showing 108 consumed (and her claiming she ended up eating 120 total), ending the video saying, “Best day of my entire life.” @ugh_madison I could only stay for 4 and half hours but i think I got my $27 worth. I wish i had 2 crab cakes and 3 lemon drops to go with my red lobster endless shrimp! #redlobster #champion ♬ original sound – ugh madison That’s just a taste of the mukbangs that propagated online throughout the course of the promotion. And when you’ve got that many influencers talking about how good the food is—and how this was their first visit in years, it’s a dream come true for publicists. Normally, when something costs a company $11 million, there’s talk of jettisoning it. Perhaps because this year’s Endless Shrimp got so much attention—even the fact that it lost money has garnered more press and consumer interest—Red Lobster says it has no plans to do away with the promotion. It is making one change, though: bumping up the price by 5 bucks the next time the deal comes around to $25 per person.