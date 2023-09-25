Who is Peggy Johnson? Veteran tech dealmaker and CEO could make a magic leap to Fox Corp.’s board

Last week, Rupert Murdoch announced that he will be stepping down as chairman of News Corp. and Fox Corp. and named his eldest son, Lachlan, as his successor. At 52 years old, it’s clear that Lachlan intends to diversify the board with people who can help future-proof Fox’s relevance as technology progresses.

This is likely part of the motivation behind his most recent move, announced Friday, of nominating Peggy Johnson to Fox’s board of directors. While the nomination won’t be official until it’s considered by shareholders later in the year at the Fox Corporation Annual Meeting, this is typically considered a formality.

This nomination shows that Murdoch is trying to welcome more high-ranking members of the tech industry into Fox’s orbit as the parent company of Fox News faces technological challenges on multiple fronts. Here are a few things to know about Johnson.

She’s a known dealmaker in tech

Johnson has a decades-long background in the tech industry, where she’s held high-level positions at impressive companies. Since 2020, she has been working as the CEO of Magic Leap, a company that makes augmented-reality headsets.