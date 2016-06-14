Why Microsoft Buying LinkedIn For $26B Is A Smart Move

Microsoft’s announced plan to acquire LinkedIn for a heaping $26.2 billion gives the tech giant access to tons of data about LinkedIn’s 433 million users–and a spate of professional tools such as its recruitment technology.

“Just as we have changed the way the world connects to opportunity, this relationship with Microsoft, and the combination of their cloud and LinkedIn’s network, now gives us a chance to also change the way the world works,” LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner stated in Microsoft’s release.

Microsoft is competing for the future of work, a battle that’s taking place in the cloud against Google and Amazon. Much of Amazon’s Web Service business is based on infrastructure, giving companies a place to store data.

“In the future, SaaS [software as a service] is going to be the bigger component of the whole revenue pie for cloud,” says James Wang, analyst at investment management firm Ark Invest.

Software as a service is traditionally Microsoft’s strong suit. The LinkedIn acquisition is just the latest tool in a robust palette of office software, including Office 365, Yammer, Skype, and the calendar app Sunrise. What LinkedIn brings to the table is recruitment technology, training tools through Lynda, and big data about companies and individual professionals and their networks. Because LinkedIn is a social network, it could also help bring together some of the many tools that Microsoft has been acquiring.

Earlier on Monday, Benedict Evans, a partner at Andreeseen Horowitz, tweeted that the LinkedIn acquisition might provide Microsoft with some much-needed connective tissue for its enterprise products. LinkedIn’s big-data play stands to do two things for Microsoft. The first is to potentially help Microsoft draw on a person’s larger network.

“When you think about what Microsoft has with Office 365, they have a lot of data starting to come together about helping companies collaborate internally better with their internal network, but nothing with their external network,” says Ted Schadler, application development analyst at Forrester Research. “So if they can find ways to bring together the external network that is LinkedIn and the internal network that is Office 365 together, that’s powerful.”