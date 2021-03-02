Cord cutting was so bad last year that pay-TV penetration is down to 1994 levels

Crank up the Weezer and throw yourself a My So-Called Life watch party tonight, because the cable-TV industry just hit a totally retro milestone.

Cord cutting accelerated at such a rapid pace last year that the penetration of U.S. households paying for traditional TV services is down to levels not seen since the mid-1990s, according to a new report from analyst firm MoffettNathanson.

Over the course of 2020, cable and satellite TV companies shed 6 million subscribing households, the firm estimates, a decline of 7.3%.

And the rise of cable-like streaming services—such as Sling, YouTube TV, and Hulu’s live TV service—has not been dramatic enough to make up the difference, since only about one-third of cord cutters subscribed to an over-the-top equivalent.

MoffettNathanson estimates that cord cutting fell 4.4% last year even with cable-like streaming services factored in. “The media industry just suffered the worst year ever for cord-cutting, whether measured only among traditional distributors or after including vMVPDs,” the analysts wrote.

Penetration of pay-TV services was down to about 60% among residential U.S. households, compared to closer to 90% only a decade ago. Total pay-TV penetration including commercial customers was down to 61%. “[R]emarkably, we haven’t seen this since before the launch of the first satellite TV service, DirecTV, in 1994,” the analysts wrote.