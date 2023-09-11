Disney and Charter have just made nice: Here’s what Spectrum cable subscribers can expect next

TV viewers rejoice!
The Walt Disney Company and Charter Communications have reached a deal to bring Disney’s television channels back to almost 15 million Spectrum cable subscribers, putting an end to a bitter carriage dispute that some industry observers said threatened the future viability of the entire cable-TV business model.
The deal will see the return of ESPN and ABC just in time for the NFL’s Monday Night Football. Perhaps more critically, it will offer a path forward for Charter to carry Disney-owned streaming options, including a planned over-the-top version of ESPN. Though no date has been announced on such a product, Disney CEO Bob Iger has hinted that it is only a matter of time, making its theoretical existence a major sticking point in the carriage dispute.
In the shorter term, here’s what Spectrum customers can expect from the new deal:
- “In the coming months, the Disney+ Basic ad-supported offering will be provided to customers who purchase the Spectrum TV Select package, as part of a wholesale arrangement.”
- “ESPN+ will be provided to Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers.”
- “The ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service will be made available to Spectrum TV Select subscribers when it launches.”
- “Charter will maintain flexibility to offer a range of video packages at varying price points based upon different customer viewing preferences.”
Although carriage disputes are commonplace in the world of pay TV, this one had many commentators wondering aloud if years of cord-cutting and price increases had finally pushed the traditional cable-TV model to the brink.
“The transition to a video-less future could be painful for Charter; it would cause disruption and customer frustration, neither of which Charter is eager to face,” analysts at MoffettNathanson wrote last week. “But it’s not as though Charter believes that video can be saved over the long term; video is inarguably in secular decline, so the question is only how quickly video goes away.”
Original story: