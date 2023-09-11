Disney and Charter have just made nice: Here’s what Spectrum cable subscribers can expect next

The Walt Disney Company and Charter Communications have reached a deal to bring Disney’s television channels back to almost 15 million Spectrum cable subscribers, putting an end to a bitter carriage dispute that some industry observers said threatened the future viability of the entire cable-TV business model.

The deal will see the return of ESPN and ABC just in time for the NFL’s Monday Night Football. Perhaps more critically, it will offer a path forward for Charter to carry Disney-owned streaming options, including a planned over-the-top version of ESPN. Though no date has been announced on such a product, Disney CEO Bob Iger has hinted that it is only a matter of time, making its theoretical existence a major sticking point in the carriage dispute.

In the shorter term, here’s what Spectrum customers can expect from the new deal: