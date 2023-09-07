Ice cream listeria recall: More desserts could be contaminated as outbreak fears spread

It has not been a good summer for ice cream. Within the last four weeks, two ice cream brands have initiated major recalls on some of their products due to possible Listeria contamination. Now a third ice cream brand is recalling its ice cream products due to Listeria fears.

This time the brand is Life Raft Treats. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s happened?

Life Raft Treats has initiated a voluntary recall of three of its products due to fears they could be contaminated with the potentially deadly bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. As noted in a press release, on September 5, the company was notified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) that two of its products were contaminated with Listeria. The company is also recalling a third product out of an abundance of caution since it was manufactured in the same room as the infected products.

What products are included in the recall?

As the recall notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states, three Life Raft Treats products are included in the recall. Those products are: