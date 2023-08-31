Latest ice cream listeria recall includes 91 different dessert products. Here’s the full list

In addition to the Ice Cream House recall below and the Life Raft Treats recall from September, there has been yet another ice cream recall due to Listeria fears.

This recall was initiated on November 18, 2023, and involves Wilcox Ice Cream products. As the FDA’s announcement explains, the company is “recalling all flavors of Wilcox brand ice cream, yogurt, and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo’s brand gelato after being notified by the Vermont Department of Agriculture on 11/14/23 that one lot of the Super Premium Mint Chip manufactured that day may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

The recall statement goes on to explain that in addition to the flavor above, the company is “recalling ALL other products manufactured at our facility . . . during the same time period.” That means over 40 Wilcox and Leonardo’s branded products are being recalled. You can see the full list of all products in this recall here.