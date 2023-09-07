Ice cream listeria recall: More desserts could be contaminated as outbreak fears spread

It has not been a good summer for ice cream. Within the last four weeks, two ice cream brands have initiated major recalls on some of their products due to possible Listeria contamination. Now a third ice cream brand is recalling its ice cream products due to Listeria fears.
This time the brand is Life Raft Treats. Here’s what you need to know.
What’s happened?
Life Raft Treats has initiated a voluntary recall of three of its products due to fears they could be contaminated with the potentially deadly bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. As noted in a press release, on September 5, the company was notified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) that two of its products were contaminated with Listeria. The company is also recalling a third product out of an abundance of caution since it was manufactured in the same room as the infected products.
What products are included in the recall?
As the recall notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states, three Life Raft Treats products are included in the recall. Those products are:
- The 6-count Life Is Peachy treats with a use-by date up to and including BEST BY AUG 8212024
- The 64 oz. bucket of Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream with a use-by date up to and including BEST BY AUG 8212024
- The 2.5 oz. bar Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream with the UPC code 8 60006 18210 6 and a use-by date up to and including BEST BY AUG 8212024.
What do the products look like?
The products were packaged in laminated buckets and plastic wrap. You can see product images here.
Where were the affected products sold?
Life Raft Treats sold the products online to customers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Additionally, the products were shipped to distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, and Texas.
What are the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes?
Symptoms in adults include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. But the infection can also cause death. Young children, elderly or frail people, and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable. Additionally, those who are pregnant could experience stillbirths or miscarriages.
What do I do if I have a recalled product?
Do not consume them and either discard them or take them back to your place of purchase for a full refund.
Who can I contact with questions?
You can email Life Raft Treats at recall@liferafttreats.com or call the company at (843) 695-9806 from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.