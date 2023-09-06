Arm plans an IPO as AI fever sweeps Wall Street

Welcome to AI Decoded, Fast Company’s weekly LinkedIn newsletter that breaks down the most important news in the world of AI. If a friend or colleague shared this newsletter with you, you can sign up to receive it every week here .

What the expected Arm IPO could mean for AI

The semiconductor giant Arm is getting ready to hold a public offering in what will likely be 2023’s biggest IPO. In a new filing, the company says it’s looking to raise $4.87 billion from selling just 9.8% of its shares on the Nasdaq exchange. If all goes well, Arm could end up with a valuation of $52 billion. Arm was a public company until 2016 when SoftBank took it off the market for $32 billion.

Much of the excitement around the IPO is due to the market’s current interest in AI. Many investors are looking for investment opportunities with companies (other than Nvidia) that could directly profit from the AI boom. Arm likely won’t pose a threat to Nvidia’s dominance providing the A100 and H100 chips that are widely used within data centers to train large AI models. Rather, Arm’s AI play will be in designing chips that run smaller or compressed versions of AI models within devices (sensor modules or smart speakers, perhaps), Pitchbook emerging tech analyst Brendan Burke tells me. But institutional investors don’t seem convinced that the AI boom will quickly expand the edge chip market. Softbank, in fact, adjusted down a $64 billion valuation of Arm from earlier this year, Burke points out. “The lowered price range relative to the initial target shows that investors are exercising caution in assigning expectations for AI growth,” he says.

This month: Fast Company profiles AI’s 20 best and brightest

Fast Company writers have been hard at work this summer assembling the inaugural AI 20 list, spotlighting the most influential people building, designing, regulating, and litigating AI. The editorial package kicked off on Monday, with reporter Issie Lapowsky’s profile of Meta’s outspoken chief AI research scientist, Yann LeCun. Here’s an excerpt: