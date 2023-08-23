Nvidia earnings: NVDA stock is soaring as demand skyrockets for AI computer chips

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Computer chip maker Nvidia has rocketed into the constellation of Big Tech’s brightest stars while riding the artificial intelligence craze that’s fueling red-hot demand for its technology.
The latest evidence of Nvidia’s ascendance emerged with Wednesday’s release of the company’s quarterly earnings report. The results covering the May-July period exceeded Nvidia’s projections for astronomical sales growth propelled by the company’s specialized chips—key components that help power different forms of artificial intelligence, such as Open AI’s popular ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbots.
Nvidia’s revenue for its fiscal second quarter doubled from the same time last year to $13.51 billion, culminating in a profit of $6.2 billion, or $2.48 per share, more than nine times more than the company made a year ago. Both figures were well above the projections of analysts polled by FactSet Research.
And the momentum is still building. The Santa Clara, California, company predicted its revenue for its August-October quarter will total $16 billion, nearly tripling its sales from the same time last year. Analysts had been anticipating $12.6 billion in revenue for the period, according to FactSet.
Nvidia’s stock price surged 8% in extended trading after the numbers came out. The shares already have more than tripled so far this year, a run-up that has boosted Nvidia’s market value to $1.2 trillion—a threshold that thrust the company into the tech industry’s elite. If stock rises similarly during Thursday’s regular trading session, it will mark yet another record high for Nvidia’s shares and boost the company’s market value by another $90 billion or so.
Other stalwarts that are currently or have been recently valued at $1 trillion or above are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google’s corporate parent Alphabet.
Now all those tech giants as well as a long line of other firms are snapping up Nvidia chips as they wade deeper into AI—a movement that’s enabling cars to drive by themselves, and automating the creation of stories, art, and music.