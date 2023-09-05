Zoom’s new AI tool will tell you if you’re bad at meetings

Meetings, even the best ones, are never a lot of fun—and they’re a lot worse when the person running them rambles, is ill-prepared or (God forbid) spits out a litany of jargon that makes everyone go glassy-eyed.

And as terrible as a bad in-person meeting can be, it doesn’t hold a candle to a mediocre or bad one that’s held on Zoom. Now, however, the ubiquitous telecommunications software is offering an artificial intelligence-driven service to users to, basically, let them know if they stink at running meetings.

Technically, the Zoom AI Companion is there to help “improve collaboration and productivity,” but . . . tomayto, tomahto.

The generative AI companion will not carry any additional cost for current paid users, the company says. While the trial program that started in June offered meeting summaries and draft messages based on the context of a Team Chat thread, the full launch will do a lot more, including (starting next year) a critique of how participants did in the meeting.