Arm’s IPO is set to be the biggest of 2023. Here’s what to know

After teasing a public offering for months, semiconductor giant Arm finally, officially, announced plans to go public after the stock market’s close on Monday—and it’s already firing up investors, who have been in the midst of late summer doldrums for the past few weeks.
The IPO by the company, which is owned by SoftBank Group, has been one of the most anticipated offerings of the year and is expected to be its largest. This will be the second time Arm has been public. It began trading in 1998 under the symbol ARMH. (This time around, it will go by ARM.) In 2016, SoftBank purchased the company for $32 billion and took it private.
What is it about this deal that has people excited? Here’s what you should know.
It could be one of the biggest tech offerings of all time
The F1 form, filed with the SEC Monday, does not provide a projected share price for the company, so it’s not possible to estimate its valuation. But there are ways to do some ballpark guess.
Last week, SoftBank bought an additional 25% stake in Arm from the Vision Fund investment unit. That deal valued Arm at a little more than $64 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time. If that valuation holds up, it would make Arm bigger than many major companies, including UPS and Visa, though below the $169 billion market value of Alibaba when it went public in 2014 and the $81.25 billion value of Facebook when it began trading.
SoftBank’s valuations aren’t always reliable, though. Just look at WeWork, which had a $47 billion valuation in 2019. Today, its market cap is around $285 million, and the company is trying to avoid being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.
Last month, Bernstein analysts said they calculated Arm’s fair-market value to be in the $40 billion range, well below the recent valuation. (Bernstein has not yet issued an update to that, given the additional information provided in the F1.)