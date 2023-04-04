Walmart seems to be gunning for disenchanted Amazon shoppers with its new website redesign

Amazon Prime U.S. memberships may have fallen for the first time ever last year—at least according to one estimate—leaving its rival Walmart ready to lure over disgruntled shoppers. Yesterday, the retail giant unveiled a polished overhaul of its website and app to make them more engaging and personalized. Both appear to borrow heavily from Amazon. They feature a checkerboard of eye-grabbing photos, plus catchier names for categories, deals, and seasonal promotions—”Fun decor under $20″ or “Your Peeps HQ.”

The redesign is intended to offer an experience that “better mirrors the way our customers love to shop, highlighting the items that matter most to them at any given moment,” explains Walmart’s chief e-commerce officer Tom Ward. Shoppers should expect to now encounter “rich imagery,” “live video,” and “a new social-inspired scroll” that help “bring Walmart’s massive assortment to life.”

The move appears to be more than a grab for merely its Seattle rival’s disaffected consumer base. “This new experience doesn’t just benefit our customers,” the press release says. “It also provides our suppliers and Marketplace sellers new opportunities to showcase more relevant products and better tell their stories” as they “grow their businesses on walmart.com.”

Amazon’s particular e-commerce business model is increasingly turning off both shoppers and sellers. The company is facing complaints about the marketplace being overrun with untrustworthy junk, the search results being rigged, and the AmazonBasics label straight-up cloning sellers’ popular products, to name a few. More recently, it’s turned to upping prices for essentially the same service—it hiked annual Prime memberships by $20 last year to $139, while Amazon Fresh deliveries under $150 stopped being free a month ago.