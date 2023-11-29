Chick-fil-A nears $19 billion in sales: Inside the evolution of a controversial brand

“Are we boycotting Chick-fil-A over this?” a podcaster named Joey Mannarino asked his followers on Twitter last May, accusing the fried-chicken chain of pushing what he saw as an offensive political agenda. Of the more than 110,000 people who responded to the poll he’d attached, almost half clicked “Yes, boycott.”

Being shunned is familiar territory for Chick-fil-A. The company has found itself in this spot repeatedly since 2012, when then-CEO Dan Cathy, a vocal Southern Baptist and son of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy, stepped into the heat of the gay marriage debate—on the “against” side. LGBTQ activists called for a boycott. When news spread that Cathy and his family had donated millions to anti-LGBTQ Christian groups, protesters dug in further.

Last May, though, things were different. Mannarino is a conservative political media strategist who listed his pronouns as “Shut/Up,” and his outrage stemmed from the fact that Chick-fil-A now has a vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion. His supporters had also discovered another red flag on the company website: a policy endorsing “valuing differences,” “ensuring equal access,” and “creating a culture of belonging.”

The language was boilerplate policy echoing federal anti-discrimination laws regarding gender, skin color, religion, age, physical disability, marital status, sexual orientation, and veteran status. That didn’t stop these activists from launching their own investigation into Chick-fil-A’s charitable donations, unearthing almost a quarter-million dollars that the company had given to Covenant House, the largest privately funded charity for homeless youth in America. Covenant House says it takes an “affirming” view of LGBTQ youth and has even provided “community space” to Drag Queen Story Hour. Conservative voices, from right-wing internet personality Ian Miles Cheong to The Federalist, regretted having to inform readers that their beloved restaurant chain had gone woke.