Walmart Plus is a $98-per-year Amazon Prime competitor

What is Walmart Plus?

Walmart Plus is a subscription service that will launch nationwide September 15, offering free same-day delivery on the 160,000 items sold at Walmart Supercenters. Those items include everything from fresh produce to toys to office supplies.

Right now, Walmart offers same-day delivery for $10 on orders with a $35 minimum.

There are other smaller benefits. Walmart Plus members who still shop in the store will be able to scan items on their phone, and check out themselves through the app—sort of like a lower-tech version of the autonomous Amazon Go store. Additionally, subscribers will save 5¢ per gallon of gas purchased at Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs.

What will the service cost?

$98/year or $12.95 per month. That’s about $20/year cheaper than Amazon Prime, which currently has more than 150 million members.

Are there any catches?

There’s still a $35 order minimum for the free delivery. That minimum order is identical to Amazon Prime Now, which is Amazon’s main subscription delivery service that also offers same-day delivery.

I really like Walmart pickup. Is that going to be a subscription thing now?

Nope. Walmart’s existing, (and very good) pickup option will still be available to anyone. Additionally, you can still order same-day delivery with Walmart for a price of $10 per order.