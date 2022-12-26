29 of our favorite Fast Company stories of 2022

Crypto crashed, Roe v. Wade was overturned, Russia invaded Ukraine, everyone was quiet quitting, record heat waves ravished the world—the news cycle of 2022 was as dizzying as ever, but Fast Company‘s writers and editors tried to help make sense of it all and give readers the larger context to help understand our changing world. And, as always, we turned a critical eye to the promises of companies large and small and highlighted innovation and creativity in the business world and beyond. Here are 29 of our favorite stories of 2022:

What happened to Starbucks: How a progressive company lost its way

March 2022

By Clint Rainey

We at Fast Company spent decades writing about the groundbreaking ways that Starbucks put its employees and customers first. So, as fed-up baristas began unionizing and cafés became little more than a coffee-pickup depot, we wondered, What happened? Clint Rainey exposes how Starbucks’s tech-driven push for efficiency made baristas’ jobs difficult and customers’ experiences surreal (biometric data, just to enter?), and how, by abandoning its community-focused cafés in underserved locations, Starbucks has let entire neighborhoods down.

—Jill Bernstein, Editorial Director How to convince people to become teachers

March 2022

By Stephanie H. Murray

Teaching has never been an easy job, but the pandemic made it even more challenging. As conditions became even more challenging (and pay remained dismal) during the pandemic, the share of teachers quitting their jobs rose, and fewer people are entering the profession in the first place. So what does it take to convince people to want to enter a battle-worn, purpose-driven, crucial career? —Kathleen Davis, Deputy Editor Military personnel en route to the east of Ukraine at Lviv Railway Station on March 18, 2022. [Photos: Sasha Maslov for Fast Company] Ukraine’s railway workers share lessons from the front lines

April 2022

By Sasha Maslov

It’s been almost a year since Russia invaded, and Ukraine continues to hold strong, thanks in large part to Ukraine’s well-developed rail system, which doesn’t run by itself. This is an epic and heroic story of workplace management, told through the voices of rail workers at various levels, who were interviewed and photographed in beautiful, human detail by Sasha Maslov. —Jill Bernstein, Editorial Director

