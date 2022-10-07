Meet the 7 Chief Heat Officers who are making their cities more resilient

One of the most overlooked emergencies of the climate crisis is extreme heat , which, research suggests, is killing more than 5 million people a year . Deaths from severe heat strokes and related complications increased 56% in the U.S. between 2018 and 2021, and that could only get worse across the globe as temperatures continue to soar.

While it’s more complicated to mitigate climate change’s effects and drive down temperatures, it is possible to prevent heat deaths. Heat is making cities inhospitable, as buildings and roads absorb and trap it—especially in lower-income and minority neighborhoods, where people live without shade, often with pre-existing health conditions, and with little choice but to keep working through the oppressive heat. So the prevention work is about adapting those communities, and keeping people alert to the dangers.

Now, there’s an allied force to do that work: a band of Chief Heat Officers (CHOs). The roles are partially funded by the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, as well as a mixture of other public and private grants. Seven cities around the world have recently appointed these leaders, with Miami being the first in June 2021. All are women—an intentional strategy for representation, since women are disproportionately impacted: 80% of people displaced by climate change are women, and many work in the informal economy, doing domestic tasks such as caretaking, which is often indoors and unair-conditioned.

In their respective cities, the CHOs are taking action: installing cool pavements and roofs; planning cool route mapping systems; and planting trees for canopy, which can reduce surrounding temperatures by 20 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. And they’re sharing the best heat resilience practices with one another. At the end of September, they all congregated for the first time in Washington, D.C.