Houston NRA protesters send a powerful message to the gun lobby in the wake of school massacre

As millions continue to mourn the loss of 21 people killed at an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, thousands gathered on Friday outside the National Rifle Association (NRA)’s annual meeting in Houston.

Protesting the NRA’s extensive lobbying against gun-control measures, as well as endless political inaction by politicians, people from all over Texas converged on the George R. Brown Convention Center to demand change in the wake of yet another mass shooting.

Social media platforms were flooded with powerful images and videos of the gatherings. Despite the soaring heat, the growing energy was evident as protestors of all ages and backgrounds displayed posters and signs calling for change. Many called out Texas politicians by name, including Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz.