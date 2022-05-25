The polling is clear: Americans want background checks

In a Twitter video that has since gone viral , NBA basketball coach Steve Kerr is seen so shaken up over the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that he can’t even talk about basketball.

Instead, the Golden State Warriors coach chastises politicians in Congress for failing—time and again and again and again—to enact sensible gun control measures that might help prevent some of these devastating shootings. In the impassioned speech, Kerr cites a statistic that 90% of Americans support criminal background checks for gun purchases.

Kerr is correct.

Although the exact percentages have wavered over the years, polls consistently show that most Americans believe current gun laws are not restrictive enough—and basic remedies, such as background checks, enjoy broad support among both Democrats and Republicans. Kerr may have been citing a Suffolk University/USA Today poll from 2019, in which 90% of registered voters said they support background checks. It’s by no means the only poll that demonstrates how badly Americans want this to happen. Consider the following: