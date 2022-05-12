Report: NYC and San Francisco rank at the bottom of the list for Gen Z homebuyers

In today’s red hot housing market , Gen Zers who are buying their first homes are taking a cool-off in America’s least expensive cities.

A new report by LendingTree, which analyzed mortgage data, finds that Gen Z now accounts for 10% of homebuyers across the country. While much of the generation born between 1997 and 2012 is still working their way through school, the generation’s oldest cohort is expanding as a chunk of the home-buying populace, especially in the least expensive metros.

Salt Lake City tops the list as the most popular metro for Gen Z homebuyers, with 16.60% of mortgages going to that generation, according to LendingTree’s analysis. After Salt Lake City is Louisville, Kentucky, and Oklahoma City, where Gen Z makes up roughly 15% of home mortgages.

At the bottom of the list is San Francisco, where only 3.64% of mortgages are going to Gen Z homebuyers, followed closely by New York City and San Jose.